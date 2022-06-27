U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,462.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,136.50
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.43
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.40
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.26 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    -1.82 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1400
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,259.66
    -217.18 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.74
    +9.84 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Cantourage UK brings Together Pharma's Uganda-grown medical cannabis to the United Kingdom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TVAVF

  • Together Pharma's dried flowers are the first Ugandan medical cannabis products to be made available in the United Kingdom

  • Glueberry OG® and Power Plant cultivars will further increase the range of treatment options for medical cannabis patients in the UK at a price lower than the illicit market average

  • Together Pharma's medical products are a strong addition to the offering of Cantourage Clinic, which prescribes medical cannabis to patients throughout the UK

LONDON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantourage UK and Israeli medical cannabis producer Together Pharma (TASE: TGTR) have brought the first Ugandan medical cannabis to the United Kingdom. From today, patients throughout the UK will have access to two of Together Pharma's high-THC genetics: Glueberry OG® and Power Plant.

Together Pharma and Cantourage UK
Together Pharma and Cantourage UK

Cantourage UK, a subsidiary of Berlin-based European medical cannabis leader Cantourage, has successfully imported the dried flower products from Germany. Cantourage UK will offer Together Pharma's high-THC, non-irradiated medical cannabis flowers to patients immediately through Cantourage Clinic.

Together Pharma is the only cultivator of medical cannabis in Uganda. Its Ugandan farm extends over some approx. 30,000 sqm Greenhouses and has a full production capacity of more than 15 tonnes annually, including a range of innovative cultivars which will be introduced into the UK's medical cannabis market over the next few months.

As of today, Cantourage has signed contracts with over 20 leading cultivators from 13 different countries. Together Pharma is the first company to launch products grown in Africa via Cantourage's Fast Track Access Platform.

Niall Ivers, COO at Cantourage UK: "We're delighted to be extending our successful partnership with Together Pharma into the UK. Together Pharma is a market leader in the Israeli domestic market with extensive knowledge and international experience in delivering high-quality, great-value medicines to patients. We're confident the introduction of these first two varieties will assist in building a sustainable eco-system for UK patients."

Nir Sosinsky, Managing Director of Together Pharma, added: "Our extended partnership with Cantourage UK is extremely exciting for Together Pharma and a new stage in the expansion of our global reach. It strengthens our position in the UK and Europe, while at the same time underpinning our commitment to Uganda's cannabis industry, which holds great future potential for the country. The United Kingdom is an extremely important market for us. We are glad that our medical-grade cannabis flowers are being made available through Cantourage UK and Cantourage Clinic, allowing for a reliable supply to the benefit of patients across the country."

About Cantourage

Cantourage GmbH is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffmann.

With its unique Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from across the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market. Cantourage focuses on long-term collaborations and strategic partnerships: each partner along the value chain can focus on what they do best – from growers to logistics, manufacturers to pharmacies and wholesalers. All with one clear goal in mind: to provide patients in Europe with an unprecedented selection of the highest quality cannabis medicines at affordable prices. Cantourage offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol.

Cantourage UK was formed in January 2021 as a joint venture between Cantourage GmbH and NICE Partners, a London-based cannabis company, founded in 2019 by Benjy Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Joshua Cuby and Niall Ivers. The company specialises in developing strategic alliances, business development and compliance in the European cannabis market. Cantourage UK imports medical cannabis products from Germany into the UK and Channel Islands, supplying a broad range of products to patients throughout the country.

About Together Pharma Holdings Inc.

Together Pharma is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The company has a subsidiary Globus Pharma Ltd., which holds the franchise, (both directly and through subsidiaries), to grow, produce, and distribute medical cannabis products.

The company operates 2 farms of the world's most advanced agricultural cultivation systems, one in Israel and the second in Uganda, which allow the control and supervision of cannabis plants using the latest technologies, developing them into quality plants suitable for supervised medical use according to the strict IMC-GAP and GACP standards. The company has also a pharmaceutical factory, which meet all the required strict conditions for manufacturing medical products according to the IMC-GMP standard.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847608/Together_Pharma.jpg
Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847606/CAN_UK_team.jpg
Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1847607/Nir_Sosinsky.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807078/Cantourage_Logo.jpg

Cantourage UK: Joshua Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Niall Ivers
Cantourage UK: Joshua Cuby, Gabriel Newman, Niall Ivers
Together Pharma CEO Nir Sosinsky
Together Pharma CEO Nir Sosinsky
(PRNewsfoto/Cantourage)
(PRNewsfoto/Cantourage)

Recommended Stories

  • How Much It Costs To Drive 2022’s Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

    With gas prices on the rise, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't...

  • After Six-Decade Hiatus, Experimental Psychedelic Therapy Returns to the VA

    The Department of Veterans Affairs recently began offering psychedelic substances to patients as a part of clinical trials, a major step in the quest to determine the therapeutic potential of illegal drugs the federal government has long deemed dangerous. At least five trials are underway or being planned by a handful of government clinicians who see potential in using psychedelic experiences combined with psychotherapy to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse and other condition

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    The biotech industry hasn't performed well this year, even by the standards of the struggling stock market. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- an industry benchmark -- is down by 36% year to date. The good news is that there are still plenty of great biotech stocks that could be solid long-term picks.

  • Why Sanofi May Be a Frontrunner in Endemic COVID-19

    Global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) encountered setbacks while developing its COVID-19 vaccine, and only this year reported results from late-stage clinical trials. Sanofi opted for the more traditional protein-based technology for its COVID-19 vaccine, Vidprevtyn, rather than the mRNA technology of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax. The mRNA technology delivers genetic code instructing the body's cells to make the protein, while the more traditional approach produces the protein in a lab before injecting it into the body.

  • Birth Control Stocks May Benefit From the Reversal of Roe v. Wade

    In a historic reversal, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 confirmed the long-awaited suspicion that they were going to weigh in and overturn Roe v Wade. Roe v. Wade has been the landmark case for abortion rights since it was decided in 1973. The case was decided on a 7-2 vote, stating that women had the constitutional right to an abortion.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Doctors who perform abortions will be targeted for prosecution, South Dakota governor says

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Sunday said doctors who perform abortions will be targeted for prosecution in her state after a new trigger law went into effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday. Noem told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that while South Dakota would charge…

  • ‘No parent would want this for their kid.’ The harmful effects of Juuls and e-cigarettes

    Nicotine is not the only harmful substance in vaping liquid as carcinogens get “deposited into the lungs and may not even come out.”

  • Democratic women call on Biden, Congress to protect federal abortion rights

    Leading Democratic women called on President Joe Biden and Congress on Sunday to protect abortion rights nationwide after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, in a ruling that has heightened political tensions between the federal government and states. Two Democratic progressives, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, urged Biden to use federal land as a safe haven for abortion in states that ban or severely restrict the practice, after the high court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 ruling that had recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

  • In an America divided by abortion, guns and COVID, California and Newsom seize the moment

    California's governor clearly embraces his rise as a dominant, resonating voice for Democratic states nationwide

  • Casino hub Macau launches third round of COVID testing as infections rise

    Macau launched a third round of mandatory COVID-19 testing for its more than 600,000 residents on Monday, in a push to curb a rise in infections in the world's biggest gambling hub. Authorities in Macau have locked down multiple buildings and put more than 5,000 people in quarantine in the past few days, the city's government said. Health authorities said 38 new COVID cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 299 in the latest outbreak.

  • Hotels Are Taking Wellness to Extremes, From IV Drips to MRIs

    It’s not just the spa anymore. Luxury hotels have upgraded their wellness offerings to include in-room sleep training, stem-cell therapies, on-site psychologists and more.

  • The #1 Worst Drink Causing a Fatty Liver, New Research Suggests

    When you pick up fast food for dinner or enjoy a big bowl of popcorn while watching a movie, you might also grab a soft drink. While there's no doubt that the fabulously fizzy beverages are a popular option, there are also quite a few facts about soda that you'll likely find disturbing. That includes the results of a recent study which found that soft drinks can increase the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.During the study which was presented at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual

  • Supreme Court decision on abortion sparks protests in Grand Rapids

    Progressives from around West Michigan gathered downtown Grand Rapids to protest a Supreme Court decision ending the right to an abortion in the U.S.

  • Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law

    South Dakota's trigger law was passed in 2005 and does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

  • Planned Parenthood of Utah sues to block abortion ban after Supreme Court ruling

    The Utah branch of Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit on Saturday seeking to block the state's abortion ban, which came into effect on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. Utah was one of eight states that imposed an immediate ban on abortions under a so-called "trigger law" as soon as the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to end a constitutional right that had been in place for almost 50 years. Utah had outlawed abortion with the exceptions of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother through a law passed in 2020.

  • The #1 Best Fruit To Lower Obesity and Diabetes Risk, New Study Finds

    We already know that fruits provide you with a ton of health benefits. However, you may be surprised to know that the average person in the United States does not eat enough of them. A lifestyle full of fruits—as well as vegetables—can lead to weight loss, bone health, inflammation, and so much more, so it's important you eat at least the recommended amount of just two servings a day.As healthy as fruits are to incorporate into your lifestyle, this one discovery may convince you to further modif

  • Already Had COVID? Here's Where You Could Catch it Again

    COVID cases are on the rise in the US and across the world, and some people are catching the virus more than once. "The pandemic is accelerating again, despite the warm weather," says Dr Benjamin Davido, an infectious diseases specialist at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital outside Paris, France. "The new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are 10% to 15% more infectious and it's this that is giving the virus an added kick." Here are five places you're most likely to get reinfected with COVID-19, acco

  • Medical groups warn of ‘negative mental-health outcomes’ after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling will exacerbate the current mental-health crisis, medical experts said.

  • Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Places including U.S. states that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while COVID lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a U.N. report said on Monday. Cannabis has long been the world's most widely used drug and that use is increasing while the cannabis on the market is getting stronger in terms of its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual World Drug Report. "Cannabis legalization appears to have accelerated the upwards trends in reported daily use of the drug," the Vienna-based UNODC's report said.