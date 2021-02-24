U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,920.11
    +38.74 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,946.28
    +408.93 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,538.45
    +73.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,282.44
    +51.13 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.25
    +1.58 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    -9.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    +0.21 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3860
    +0.0240 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4114
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9180
    +0.6810 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,677.58
    +2,309.73 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.10
    -16.82 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     
WATCH LIVE:

Charlie Munger speaks from the Daily Journal shareholder meeting

Wisdom from Warren Buffett's right-hand man

Canva acquires background removal specialists Kaleido

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Kaleido, makers of a drag-and-drop background removal service for images and video, have been acquired by up and coming digital design platform Canva. While the price and terms are not disclosed, it is speculated that this young company may have fetched nearly nine figures.

It's the right product at the right time, seemingly. In 2019, the Vienna-based Kaleido made remove.bg, a quick, simple, free, and good-enough background removal tool for images. It became a hit among the many people who need to quickly do that kind of work but don't want to fiddle around in Photoshop.

Then late last year they took the wraps off Unscreen, which did the same thing for video — a similar task conceptually, but far more demanding to actually engineer and deploy. The simplicity and effectiveness of the tool practically begged to be acquired and integrated into a larger framework by the likes of Adobe, but Canva seems to have beaten the others to the punch.

Animated image showing a stack of books on a table in a room, but the table and room get deleted.
Animated image showing a stack of books on a table in a room, but the table and room get deleted.

Image Credits: Unscreen

The acquisition was announced at the same time as another by Canva: product mockup generator Smartmockups, suggesting a major product expansion by the growing design company.

"We completely bootstrapped Kaleido with no investors involved from day one," said co-founder and CEO of Kaleido, Benjamin Groessing, in a press release. "It has just been two founders and an incredible team. We’ve been profitable from the start — so this acquisition wasn’t essential for our existence. It just made sense on so many levels."

The company declined to provide any further details on the acquisition beyond that the brand and name are expected to survive — at least Unscreen, which makes perfect sense as a product name even under another company.

German outlets Die Presse and Der Brutkasten cited sources putting the purchase "reiht sich dahinter ein" or in the same rank as the largest Austrian exits (the largest of which was Runtastic at €220M), though still in the two-digit millions — which suggests a price approaching $100M.

The team at kaleido celebrating their acquisition - each member has been digitally added.
The team at kaleido celebrating their acquisition - each member has been digitally added.

Image Credits: Kaleido

Whatever the exact amount, it seems to have made the team very happy. And don't worry - they put that image together using their own product for each person.

Canva raises $60 million on a $6 billion valuation

Recommended Stories

  • Brexit: 1,000 EU finance firms 'set to open UK offices'

    Applications to operate via a UK base suggest London will remain a key financial centre, a consultancy says.

  • Italy OKs Dorsey's Square Inc, China's Tencent to invest in startup Satispay: source

    Italy has given Square Inc, the mobile payments firm of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and China's Tencent a conditional green light to invest in Italian start-up Satispay, a source close to the matter told Reuters. Satispay said in November that new investors would provide fresh funds by subscribing to a 68 million-euro ($82.57 million)capital increase and acquiring a minority stake for 25 million euros. Square and Tencent, which plan to invest 15 million euros each in Satispay, needed Rome's backing as the government has the right to block unwanted bids in strategic industries such as banking, telecoms and health.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Best Counter-Trend Support is $1787.30 – $1787.10

    The direction of the April Comex gold market into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1807.80.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the RBA Really Doesn’t Appreciate 80-Cent Aussie Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia would really prefer if its currency didn’t trade above 80 U.S. cents, eroding the competitiveness of its exports sector just as the economy is trying to recover from the pandemic.Since its float in December 1983, the Australian dollar has averaged 75.90 cents. Given this history, Australians tend to think that a 7 in front of it is about right; an 8 is getting high, while a 6 means something significant is happening offshore or there are problems at home.“The conversation around the Aussie changes when you leave the 70s,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “The RBA might be dismayed by the break of 0.80 but given the commodity price backing is so strong, they should take some comfort that the A$ doesn’t seem overvalued. It’s a headwind, but they saw worse in 2011-12.”The floating exchange rate acts as the economy’s shock absorber: it slumped to 55 cents in March last year as Covid-induced market turmoil peaked. Since then, it has surged more than 40% as central banks pumped monetary stimulus, authorities suppressed the virus and commodity prices rebounded on a wave of global liquidity and Chinese demand. The currency last hit 80 cents in 2018.“A number as round as 80 cents is a milestone,” said Callow. “You also have the likelihood of options strikes or stop losses around that figure.”A large build up of options contracts that give traders the right to sell as much as A$4.3 billion of the currency at 79 cents remain in play until Friday, which is likely to slow its ascent over the next few days.It traded at 79.29 U.S. cents at 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday in Sydney.Export EarningsEven with Australia’s borders closed for almost a year now, shutting down the country’s top services exports of international education and tourism, currency appreciation is still a worry, according to Ian Harper, who sits on the RBA’s board.“Has the weight that’s placed on what might happen to the exchange rate, when thinking about how quickly the bank achieves its objectives, has that changed? Well no,” said Harper. He points out services only make up 25% of exports. The other 75% are commodities.Trade statistics show that exporters with limited market dominance are already impacted by the eroding competitiveness.Bond BuyingThe RBA has made no secret that it had the currency partly in mind when it launched a A$100 billion ($79 billion), six-month quantitative easing program in November targeting longer-dated bonds.The central bank followed up earlier this month by announcing another A$100 billion of purchases from mid-April, when the current program ends. Christopher Kent, who oversees financial markets at the RBA, reckons the currency would’ve been higher without these QE program.“Historical relationships with commodity prices would have implied a much larger appreciation of the Australian dollar,” Kent said on Feb. 17. “While history only provides a rough guide, this difference suggests that the bank’s policy measures have contributed to the Australian dollar being as much as 5% lower than otherwise, in trade-weighted terms.”(Updates currency in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Now that mortgage rates are soaring, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, and mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go higher?

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • Dave Portnoy Hurls Insults at Robinhood’s Vlad Tenev in Livestreamed Chat

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev went into his interview with Dave Portnoy looking forward to discussing Bulgarian pizza. Within the first few minutes of their chat, he was called a “rat” by the brash Barstool Sports founder.The insults continued throughout their 40-minute livestreamed discussion on Tuesday night. Portnoy played an edited video that depicted Tenev as a clown, told him that everyone watching “hates your guts” and branded the CEO’s hairstyle at a government hearing last week as “ridiculous.”The source of the acrimony was Robinhood’s decision to curb trading last month during the mania over “meme” stocks such as GameStop Corp. Portnoy, a cult figure for individual investors who follow the mantra that “stocks only go up,” has previously said that he lost about $700,000 after selling his “meme” stock holdings during the market slide that followed Robinhood’s clampdown.The brokerage’s move was a precautionary measure that was necessary, Tenev told Portnoy on Tuesday. “We very likely could have faced a liquidity issue in the future,” he said. “We had to act to protect the firm and our customers.”Portnoy pressed the CEO on why the company failed to allow customers to freely trade and communicate the issues it was facing more clearly. He also asked why Robinhood hadn’t provided more transparency on its liquidity situation.“The L word is a big thing in financial services,” Tenev said. “‘Liquidity issue’ means you can’t meet your capital requirements or your deposit requirements, and you’re essentially dead. That was not the case with Robinhood. We met our capital requirements, we met our deposit requirements.”Those explanations seemed to do little to assuage Portnoy, who has accused Tenev of siding with Wall Street and against individual investors.“You know everybody watching this hates your guts right,” Portnoy said Tuesday.“That’s what I hear,” Tenev responded.Portnoy told Tenev that the no-fee brokerage turned its back to its customers and “killed the little guy” by causing stocks to crater. When he pressed Tenev on why Robinhood didn’t also restrict the selling of shares to freeze the market, the executive responded it was to protect long positions.Tenev said the decision to restrict trading was to meet deposit requirements for clearinghouses and once again that there was no collusion between Robinhood and any hedge fund or market maker. He told Portnoy that until recently he hadn’t heard of Melvin Capital Management, which lost billions closing out its GameStop position and reducing other wagers.Still, the brokerage was witnessing “incredible growth” because of the hype. It was the first time that something going viral on social media transplanted over to the financial markets, and the structure of the system has to be improved to prevent any future scandals, Tenev said.By the end of the interview, the Robinhood CEO, who was wearing a hat that read “Taco Tuesday” on it, said he only wore the hat to cover his hair because Portnoy had made fun of it during the GameStop House Financial Services hearing last week.“Vlad, your hair, it looks normal here,” Portnoy said. “It looked like, your scalp, somebody took a wig and put it on, I mean it was a ridiculous look.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Family Trust-Tied Novo Stock Soars Over 900% After Move to Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., a stock controlled by a family trust tied to its chief executive, surged as much as 276% on Wednesday, a day after it switched trading to the Nasdaq.“The uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market creates the opportunity for the company to have more visibility from a much broader pool of investors and, in turn, increased liquidity,” Robert Mattacchione, the company’s CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.Mentions of the penny stock picked up steam on Twitter and more than 3 million shares traded hands in the first 15 minutes of trading. The stock had climbed as high as $42 in the premarket after closing at $3.99 on Tuesday. Novo’s largest holder, the Mattacchione family trust’s ALMC-ASAP Holdings, had a 54% stake as of Feb. 19, according to Bloomberg data.Novo was formed in 2017 by the merger of Turbine Truck Engines, an over-the-counter-traded clean energy technology company, and Canadian clinic operator Novo Healthnet Ltd. Stocks with a low amount of tradeable shares, in Novo’s case about 5.5 million, can be particularly volatile and are often the target of daytraders.Novo director Robert Oliva picked up more than 9,000 shares earlier this week at $4.31 to $4.45 each, according to a filing.(Updates share moves throughout, adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Funds Whipsawed Amid Record Outflow, Rate Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s main exchange-traded funds whipsawed on Wednesday as bond yields surged anew and data showed investors pulled a record amount of cash from the firm during this week’s tech selloff.In a very volatile session, the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) fluctuated after its worst two-day rout since September. The fund was recently battered by the rapid increase in Treasury yields, which have caused investors to think twice about the priciest corners of the stock market.Both the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) rebounded from earlier losses. Tesla Inc., Wood’s biggest bet at her firm Ark Investment Management, climbed after a four-day selloff. Bitcoin, another favorite, also gained while still trading below $50,000.The moves follow data this morning showing investors withdrew an unprecedented $465 million from ARKK on Monday, as well as $202 million from ARKG and $119 million from ARKW -- each a record amount.Worryingly for Wood, there could be worse to come given the one-day delay in reporting flow data. On Tuesday, ARKK more than doubled its trading volume record set just a day earlier.For now, the outflows are a fraction of Ark’s ETF assets under management, which as of last week amounted to more than $60 billion. Wood told Bloomberg Radio on Tuesday she welcomed the correction, and that she was using it to buy more shares of Tesla.Read more: Cathie Wood Buys the 13% Dip in Tesla as ARKK Slips Again “Assets in ARKK have ballooned in size in 2021 as some momentum investors chased the ETF higher,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research. “Such demand can and often shrinks when losses are incurred. However, even with the outflows the fund remains far larger than it was at year-end, let alone a year ago.”ARKK’s assets dropped by about $3 billion from the end of last week to $25.2 billion, the data show.After its stellar run of inflows and triple-digit returns in 2020, bearish bets have been mounting in the ETF. Short interest has risen to the highest on record, at more than 3% of the available shares in the fund, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mutual Fund Locks Out Founder After SEC Questions Swaps Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- By 30, James Velissaris was the founder, majority owner and chief investment officer of his own innovative mutual fund company, set up with backing from billionaire investing titan David Bonderman. This week, Velissaris was abruptly locked out.In a dramatic response to a federal inquiry, Infinity Q Capital Management announced Monday it’s shutting a $1.8 billion mutual fund and that it placed Velissaris on leave, cutting off his access to accounts and trading while hiring an expert to value holdings. The firm said it had learned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Velissaris, now 36, incorrectly valued complex derivatives.The SEC told Infinity Q’s non-executive chairman that the agency’s investigators had obtained evidence Velissaris adjusted models used to price swap contracts held by the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund, likely resulting in incorrect valuations being reported to investors, according to a company statement on Monday.“Infinity Q has independently verified that Mr. Velissaris did access and alter the third party’s valuation models but has not yet assessed the impact of those alterations,” the company said. Its website, which says the firm uses a “quantamental” strategy blending quantitative research with a private equity discipline, was in “maintenance mode” on Monday night.In an emailed statement, Velissaris’s attorneys, Sean Hecker and Michael Ferrara, said: “Our client has acted in good faith throughout his tenure at Infinity Q and will continue to do so moving forward. His focus has always been on delivering and preserving value for investors.”A former Harvard University football player who studied financial engineering and economics, Velissaris charted a rapid rise in his 20s. He set up Infinity Q in 2014 to offer institutions and retail investors strategies that he had honed as a portfolio manager for Wildcat Capital Management, originally a family office for Bonderman, the co-founder of private equity firm TPG Capital.Bonderman invested $2 million in Infinity Q when the money management firm was formed by Velissaris and also has investments in its funds, according to the company.The SEC issued an order approving Infinity Q’s request to temporarily halt redemptions in the fund, which the firm plans to liquidate after determining the proper value for swap contracts that comprise about 18% of its assets.“The Commission required, as a condition to its approval of the order, that the fund put in place protections to help preserve assets for shareholders and ensure that they are kept informed about the status of their investment,” an SEC spokesperson said in a statement Monday.Infinity Q was using models provided by an outside pricing service to determine the value of the swap contracts, according to the request filed with the SEC for permission to suspend redemptions. Based on information provided by the SEC, Infinity Q found out last week that the firm’s CIO had been “adjusting certain parameters” within the models that affected the valuation of the swaps, the firm said in a filing.The Diversified Value Fund held swap contracts with a fair value of $449 million at the end of November, equaling about 26% of its $1.71 billion in net assets at the time, according to its most recent portfolio report to the SEC. This included so-called variance swap contracts written by a wide range of Wall Street banks that were tied to the volatility of global market benchmarks, such as the S&P 500 index.Leonard Potter, Infinity Q’s non-executive chairman, will take over management of the firm. Potter is the owner of Wildcat Capital Management, which managed more than $3 billion at the end of 2019, including capital from Bonderman.The Diversified Alpha Fund’s institutional shares have gained almost 1% year-to-date, performance that ranked below almost 90% of its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • A-Rod Joins Blank-Check Derby to Build the ‘Yankees of SPACs’

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing a deal for the New York Mets baseball team to billionaire Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez has another game he wants to win.The former all-star for the cross-town Yankees has joined the lengthening roster of financiers, executives, politicians, celebrities and athletes who have signed onto special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Rodriguez, whose Slam Corp. began trading Tuesday, will now start scouting for a merger deal to enrich him and his investors.“I have said to myself many, many times, ‘Boy, if I had the capital I would love to buy this company,’” Rodriguez, perhaps better known simply as A-Rod, said in an interview. “Now with the SPAC, the game is our game to win.”A-Rod’s move comes as the surge in blank-check deals has spurred some investors to point to the asset class as the latest example of market froth, amid concern that too many SPACs will be hunting for too few quality companies to take public.Two months into the year, 164 blank-check companies have raised more than $50 billion in initial public offerings on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s already more than half of last year’s all-time record SPAC volume.SPAC SlumpMeanwhile, the IPOX SPAC Index on Tuesday suffered its worst intraday drop since its July 31 launch, while one of the most prominent blank-check companies, Churchill Capital Corp IV, tumbled 40% a day after announcing a deal with Lucid Motors Inc. Still, the Churchill SPAC’s units closed at $38.31 in New York, well above their $10 trust price.Rodriguez and his partners expect Slam to stand out from the accelerating cascade of SPACs partly through his celebrity status combined with his long and tested business record.“George Steinbrenner would have said there’s only one Yankees and I feel like we have an opportunity to build the Yankees of SPACs,” Rodriguez said, referring to the Major League Baseball club’s longtime owner who died in 2010.Slam, a partnership between Rodriguez’s investment firm A-Rod Corp. and hedge fund Antara Capital LP, will focus on acquisition targets in the sports, media, entertainment, health and wellness and consumer technology sectors, according to its listing documents.Marc Lore, a former Walmart Inc. executive and founder of Jet.com, is a special adviser to Slam.Rodriguez is Slam’s chief executive officer while Antara Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner Himanshu Gulati is chairman. They stressed that they don’t intend to take a professional sports franchise public.“We have gotten multiple emails about sports teams and it’s just not something we’re focused on,” Gulati said. Rather, Slam is looking for a high-growth technology business with a big addressable market.Red Sox MissRedBall Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm that counts Oakland Athletics executive Billy Beane of “Moneyball” fame as co-president, had held merger talks with the company that owns the Boston Red Sox. Those talks collapsed, though, Bloomberg News reported.Rodriguez, as part of an investment team that included entertainer Jennifer Lopez, similarly took a swing at the New York Mets but missed. Hedge fund manager Cohen won that deal with a bid of more than $2.4 billion that beat his group by $50 million, Rodriguez said.“We took an incredible run at the Mets, we learned a great deal,” Rodriguez said. “I can only do so many things and that’s why Slam is right at the forefront of my time, my energy and my focus. I’m not saying that 10 years from now we wouldn’t revisit sports.”Slam is trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol SLAM. The units, comprised of one share and one-fourth of a warrant, closed their first day of trading at $10.51 after being offered at $10 apiece.Kaepernick, ShaqAt least two other SPACs are linked to well-known athletes. Colin Kaepernick, the former National Football League quarterback turned activist, is co-chairman of one, while former National Basketball Association star Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was a strategic adviser to another.Rodriguez has already seen one of his investments, Hims & Hers Health Inc., go public through a SPAC deal last year. He said his A-Rod Corp. has 30 to 35 venture investments and at least six of them are going public this year.“We didn’t partner with Alex because he is an athlete,” said Antara’s Gulati. “I think it’s great because he has great social media, but I partnered with him because he’s a phenomenal businessman.”Rodriguez said he was watching the market closely including Tuesday’s SPAC slump. “One of my mentors, Mr. Warren Buffett, always told me don’t confuse wisdom with a bull market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MicroStrategy Bets Another $1B on Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy turned a veritable mountain of zero-interest debt into its single-largest bitcoin allocation yet.

  • AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.