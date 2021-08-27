Canva CEO Melanie Perkins will tell us about the journey to a $15B valuation at Disrupt

The design space has undergone major changes in the last decade. What once was dominated by a single player in Adobe has now become a burgeoning software landscape, with a handful of major players answering the needs of designers across every industry.

One such player is Canva, the startup valued at over $15 billion. The company started out with a consumer-facing product, making design accessible to non-designers. But on the back of launching an enterprise-centric suite of tools, the growth of Sydney-based Canva has been staggering.

So it should come as no surprise that we're absolutely thrilled to have Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins join us at Disrupt (Sept 21-23) for a fireside chat.

Since launching the company in 2013, Perkins has led its growth to now see more than 55 million users each month, ranging from individual creators to SMBs to Fortune 500 companies.

We'll talk to Perkins about how she shifted the company from individual creators to a B2B platform, what it's like to run an industry-specific startup in the midst of a fundamental evolution — see: Design may be the next entrepreneurial gold rush — and how she's handled this period of monumental growth for the company.

Perkins joins a stellar lineup of speakers at Disrupt, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Calendly's Tope Awotona, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, Houseplant's Seth Rogen and investor Chamath Palihapitiya, among many others. Check out a full list of speakers here. Disrupt is less than a month away and you can still get your pass to access it all for less than $100! Register today.

