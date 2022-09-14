U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.00
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,168.00
    +65.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,065.50
    +29.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.23
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.30
    -6.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1485
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6600
    -0.9850 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,255.70
    -2,115.61 (-9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.28
    -40.42 (-7.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Canva moves beyond graphic design to launch a visual worksuite

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

Canva is further establishing itself as more than just a user-friendly graphic design tool. The Australian company announced at its Canva Create event that it will unveil a suite of new products to round out its product offerings: Canva Docs, Canva Websites, Canva Whiteboards and Data Visualization, which comes from its acquisition of Flourish.

Canva will also expand its print offerings and bring its background removing technology to videos. Canva Presentations, launched in 2021, will get a remote control feature, which allows presenters to connect other devices (like a phone) for use as a virtual clicker.

Canva's remote control feature for presentations
Canva's remote control feature for presentations

Canva's remote control feature for presentations

"We've been working for the last two years essentially on the new era of Canva," said Cliff Obrecht, Canva co-founder and COO, in an interview with TechCrunch. "Canva has always been very much like an individual product with deep penetration into the workplace. But we've never really launched this worksuite that is suitable for organizations."

According to Canva, 85% of Fortune 500 companies including FedEx, L'Oreal and Salesforce use Canva's design tools. Over 4.4 million customers pay for Canva for Teams, launched last year, but like all of Canva's products, there will be a freemium model for its worksuite. Like its Teams product, the worksuite will include collaboration features that allow team members to work together in realtime on documents.

Any worksuite product will naturally draw comparisons to the Google suite or Microsoft Office. But Obrecht says that Canva isn't trying to compete with these corporate behemoths. Instead, he sees Canva as a visual-first companion to these tools.

Canva Video's Background Remover feature
Canva Video's Background Remover feature

Canva Video's Background Remover feature

"We're not trying to compete head-to-head with Google Docs," Obrecht told TechCrunch. "Our products are inherently visual, so we take a very visual lens on, what does a visual document look like? How do you turn that boring document that's all text based into something engaging?"

Canva's worksuite products are interoperable -- so if you make a presentation, you can turn it into a document or a website too.

Canva also plans to launch its API in beta, enabling developers to more easily integrate with the worksuite. Plus, Canva is launching a creator program where highly-vetted designers can sell templates, photos and designs to Canva users. Obrecht declined to share the revenue split between Canva and its creators, stating that it varies depending on the complexity of the product -- for example, an ultra-technical video template may earn a creator more money than a stock photo.

The drag and drop feature on Canva Docs
The drag and drop feature on Canva Docs

The drag and drop feature on Canva Docs

Last year, Canva raised $200 million at a $40 billion valuation. In a time when venture capital is harder to come by and valuations are dropping, Obrecht thinks Canva is well-positioned to charge ahead.

"We're in a really fortunate position where we're a profitable company, and unlike a lot of our peers, we also have a huge cash balance," Obrecht said. He told TechCrunch that Canva has about $700 million in the bank, and that the company is aggressively hiring. Right now, the company lists 227 open roles on its website.

Obrecht says that Canva owes its profitability to the nature of the Australian tech ecosystem, which is far divorced from Silicon Valley, where venture capital can (or used to) flow freely.

"We grew up in Perth, Western Australia, which is the most isolated city in the world," Obrecht said. "We didn't know what venture capital was. We had what we thought was a small business, and then when we went to the U.S., everyone was like, 'Oh, you have a startup!'"

So, Canva started out with business loans and worked to get profitable from the beginning.

"We built this really sustainable, profitable engine that was frugal, and then we got capital on board, and then like... we haven't spent the capital because we've got this frugal business that actually makes money," said Obrecht. "That's really set us up for success."

Canva raises $200 million at a $40 billion valuation

Recommended Stories

  • Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU

    Publishers should be compensated over Google's 'anti-competitive' digital ad practices, say lawyers.

  • Altair to Acquire RapidMiner, Continuing Expansion of Broad Data Analytics Portfolio

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), signed a definitive agreement to acquire RapidMiner, a leader in advanced data analytics and machine learning (ML) software.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US D

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs - Nikkei

    The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC's N3E chipmaking tech, expected to be available in the second half of next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple declined to comment, while TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment. The current iPhone model has an A15 processor chip and in the recent Apple launch event, the company said iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the same.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • China reaps energy windfall as West shuns Russian supplies

    China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday, is a boon for both countries. China has gained access to cheaper energy while Russia is able to offset losses from the European Union and other allies scaling back on purchases of Russian exports due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 27, 2022

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • This Semiconductor Giant Is Not Seeing a Slowdown in Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recently reported monthly revenue report for August 2022. While specific industries in the semiconductor market seem to be slowing down in growth, the manufacturing market continues to accelerate.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.