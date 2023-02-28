Canvas Annuity Announces Launch of Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities in California

Product Features Unique "Buy Direct" Model and 6.25% 7-year Rate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Annuity, a distribution affiliate of Puritan Life Insurance Company of America (Puritan Life), has announced the availability of their Future and Flex Fund multi-year guarantee (MYGA) fixed annuities in the state of California. Californians seeking high, guaranteed rates of return in the current volatile market will now have the ability to purchase a Canvas annuity directly from the company.

The online application process can be completed in as few as 10 minutes and meeting with an agent is not required, although friendly agents are available by chat or phone to answer any questions that may arise. "We're high touch when you need us and high tech when you don't" says Megan Duty, Senior Vice President at Canvas.

Canvas annuities offer some of the most competitive rates in the country and come in two versions. The Future Fund is for people who want to maximize return and likely won't need full access to the money deposited for the guarantee term (3, 5, or 7 years). As of the date of this release, rates on the Future Fund are 5.75% (3-year), 6.20% (5-year), 6.25% (7-year). The Flex Fund offers solid rates but also features access to your initial deposit for any reason during the guarantee period.

"The ups and downs of the stock market have driven more people to create a foundation for their retirement nest egg with a product that offers high guaranteed rates of return," says Dierdre Woodruff, Senior Vice President at Canvas. "We're excited that Californians will now be able to include a high-return, easy-to-buy Canvas annuity as part of their overall retirement savings plan."

Interested Californians should visit www.canvasannuity.com , where they can apply for, sign, and fund an annuity directly on the website or call (888) 970-3556 with questions.

About Canvas

Canvas is a proud affiliate of Puritan Life Insurance Company of America and is the exclusive distributor of its Future Fund and Flex Fund Annuities in 42 states. Throughout its 65-year history, Puritan Life has been driven by the pairing of people-first values and financial strength. With the backing of Puritan Life's AM Best rating of B++, Canvas customers can feel confident in a winning partnership where old-fashioned values and reliability meet simple, competitive products and modern technology.

