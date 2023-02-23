U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,146.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,175.25
    +77.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.05
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8300
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,167.05
    -227.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.06
    +0.44 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Canvas8, world's leading independent behavioural insights practice, expands in APAC

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas8, the world's leading independent strategic insights practice with expertise in cultural and behavioural trends, is expanding operations in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with the launch of a new regional headquarters in Singapore.

Working in Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea, Canvas8 has helped the likes of Google, Nike, and Squarespace to better understand people, behaviours, and cultures across the region.

The expansion builds on Canvas8's increasing APAC client base and sees the appointment of new sales, research, and editorial staff to expand operations on the ground.

Nick Morris, managing director and founder of Canvas8, says: "This is a long-term investment that will make us a better partner. Not only are we better able to support APAC businesses growing and expanding but we're now also perfectly placed to support our international clients moving into a quickly-evolving economic powerhouse."

Canvas8, which helps organisations grow through a better understanding of people, saw rapid growth in 2022, doubling customers and increasing annual revenue by 63%, thanks in part to its award-winning products and services.

Expansion in APAC follows successful expansion in the USA, where growth over two years has equalled the first ten years of operation in the UK.

Hannah Langton, regional partnerships director of Canvas8 APAC, says: "Along with the experience and learnings of international expansion in the US, we now have the advantage of scale and being able to make significant investments. Launching a regional headquarters in Singapore and developing the APAC team is imperative to ensure that we can authentically service our clients in the region, with the level of authority that they have come to expect from us. We're working more and more in the region, and it makes absolute sense that we're here to build on that."

The new office in Central Singapore sits alongside other regional headquarters in London and New York.

About Canvas8

Canvas8 is a global behavioural insights practice operating out of London, Los Angeles, New York, and, most recently, APAC. Since 2008, we have helped organisations grow through a better understanding of people. Primarily focused on media, communications, and product development, our award-winning insights inspire clients including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, Mindshare, MTV, Nike, and Samsung.

Supported by our network of over 4,000 experts, from TED speakers to MIT fellows, and underpinned by innovative research methods, we work at the intersection of behavioural science, culture, business, and creativity to understand human behaviour. Our flagship product is our Library platform, an online database of over 34,000-plus trend reports and case studies spanning 15 industries, nine markets, and five generational audiences – complemented by our innovative global consultancy offer. www.canvas8.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canvas8-worlds-leading-independent-behavioural-insights-practice-expands-in-apac-301753385.html

SOURCE Canvas8

Recommended Stories

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • McKinsey to cut 2,000 jobs in one of its biggest layoffs - Bloomberg News

    The report said the move is expected to focus on support staff who do not have direct contact with clients of the company, known for advising businesses on a variety of projects including layoffs. The Bloomberg report said the layoffs are a part of Project Magnolia, which the consulting firm hopes will help preserve the compensation pool of its partners. It added that McKinsey is looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams to centralize some of the roles.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • Tesla Board Misrepresented Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Nor

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Forget Winter Weather, Southwest Airlines Has a Much Bigger Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Raytheon says can support mid-50 Airbus A320 output, backs Boeing target

    Aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp can support a monthly production rate in the mid-50s range for Airbus SE's A320 aircraft this year, a target that appears slightly below the planemaker's planned output hike. Airbus' current output rate stands at 45 A320neo-family jets and the company plans to exit the year at a fraction below 60 a month - a rare one-third hike seen in aerospace, Reuters reported last week, citing industry sources. Speaking at a Barclays conference on Wednesday, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes backed Airbus rival Boeing Co's planned 737 MAX jet production hike.

  • FedEx pilot resolution allows call for strike authorization vote

    The Master Executive Council of FedEx pilots have cleared the way for a strike authorization vote to be called for, "when the appropriate time is determined."

  • Nvidia Forecasts AI Boom, Recovery in Videogame Business After Slump

    The graphic-chips company might get a boost from the growing use of artificial-intelligence language-generation tools.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.