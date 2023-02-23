Canvas8, world's leading independent behavioural insights practice, expands in APAC

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas8, the world's leading independent strategic insights practice with expertise in cultural and behavioural trends, is expanding operations in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with the launch of a new regional headquarters in Singapore.

Working in Australia, China, Japan, India, and South Korea, Canvas8 has helped the likes of Google, Nike, and Squarespace to better understand people, behaviours, and cultures across the region.

The expansion builds on Canvas8's increasing APAC client base and sees the appointment of new sales, research, and editorial staff to expand operations on the ground.

Nick Morris, managing director and founder of Canvas8, says: "This is a long-term investment that will make us a better partner. Not only are we better able to support APAC businesses growing and expanding but we're now also perfectly placed to support our international clients moving into a quickly-evolving economic powerhouse."

Canvas8, which helps organisations grow through a better understanding of people, saw rapid growth in 2022, doubling customers and increasing annual revenue by 63%, thanks in part to its award-winning products and services.

Expansion in APAC follows successful expansion in the USA, where growth over two years has equalled the first ten years of operation in the UK.

Hannah Langton, regional partnerships director of Canvas8 APAC, says: "Along with the experience and learnings of international expansion in the US, we now have the advantage of scale and being able to make significant investments. Launching a regional headquarters in Singapore and developing the APAC team is imperative to ensure that we can authentically service our clients in the region, with the level of authority that they have come to expect from us. We're working more and more in the region, and it makes absolute sense that we're here to build on that."

The new office in Central Singapore sits alongside other regional headquarters in London and New York.

About Canvas8

Canvas8 is a global behavioural insights practice operating out of London, Los Angeles, New York, and, most recently, APAC. Since 2008, we have helped organisations grow through a better understanding of people. Primarily focused on media, communications, and product development, our award-winning insights inspire clients including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, Mindshare, MTV, Nike, and Samsung.

Supported by our network of over 4,000 experts, from TED speakers to MIT fellows, and underpinned by innovative research methods, we work at the intersection of behavioural science, culture, business, and creativity to understand human behaviour. Our flagship product is our Library platform, an online database of over 34,000-plus trend reports and case studies spanning 15 industries, nine markets, and five generational audiences – complemented by our innovative global consultancy offer. www.canvas8.com

