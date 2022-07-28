U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,051.53
    +27.92 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,415.44
    +217.85 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,083.86
    +51.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.69
    +12.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.32
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +32.20 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    +1.24 (+6.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0154
    -0.0050 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6960
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5080
    -2.0540 (-1.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,804.13
    +2,153.74 (+9.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.29
    +18.53 (+3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Canvys Launches New Medical 32-inch 4K Monitor with up to 12G-SDI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RELL
Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions
Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions

Engineered with features specific to medical environment integration

LAFOX, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions launched a medically approved 32-inch 4K Ultra HD monitor with a very bright LCD panel (850 nits) packed with high-performance controllers. These displays are housed in lightweight plastic, weighing less than 30 pounds, and have a flat front glass screen that can be easily cleaned/disinfected, making them ideal for the healthcare industry. The display also has a variety of connections and interfaces.

Technical Features

  • 4K Ultra HD panel (resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels)

  • 10-bit color depth (12-bit Color Processor)

  • 100 percent Adobe® RGB color space

  • ALS sensor for backlight stabilization and lifespan monitoring

  • BT709, BT1886, and BT2020 standards supported

  • White enclosure (RAL9003)

  • 3D display through optional integrated polarizer film (passive glasses required)

  • 3D Look Up Table (14-bit LUT) with support for HDR10

  • DICOM® & DIN6868-157 compliant

  • Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes

Connectivity Options

  • 1× DVI input plus DVI-Loop Through output

  • 2× Display Port (supports Display Port 1.2) plus Display Port output as Loop Through for HDMI & Display Port or Daisy-Chaining Display Port

  • optional with 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, in- and outputs (Loop Through / 12G-SDI Single-Link or 3G-Quad-Link)

  • 5 VDC-output supporting Fiber Optic solutions or signal extender

  • AC or DC Input

  • DC version is a 24-V-Long-Distance solution: Power supply cable up to 20 Meters

  • RS-232 serial port

    • for controlling the PCAP Touch

    • for Remote Control and GPIO signals

  • LAN, USB, and DDCCI for communication or calibration

This new Canvys 32-inch monitor, complete with medical approvals, is available with an optional PCAP touchscreen (10-point). It is coated with an anti-glare (AG) coating, which significantly reduces the visibility of fingerprints while still allowing fingers to glide across the screen. This enhanced functionality even works with multi-layer latex gloves. The PCAP touch screen option can be implemented via USB or serial (RS-232).

For more information on the new Canvys 32-inch 4K monitor that is highly suited for medical and surgical robotic applications, please visit: https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2207us-32inch-monitor-12g-sdi/

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions

Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer's unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For details, contact:

40W267 Keslinger Road

Karina Macholz

PO BOX 393

Marketing Communications Manager

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

Phone: 630.208.2618

www.canvys.com

Email: karina.macholz@canvys.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Google and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform

    U.S. chip manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Public Sector announced on Thursday they are expanding an open source platform to design chips that can be made in SkyWater’s Minnesota facility. SkyWater said the U.S. Department of Defense is funding $15 million for the development of the platform. “One of the reasons the U.S. government is investing in this initiative is because they can then take the output of a lot of this development,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman.

  • What's Next for ServiceNow as the Stock Takes a Dive?

    Shares of ServiceNow are slumping lower on the company's dismal guidance, according to reports Thursday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a new low in July to continue the lengthy downward trend and tell us that sellers of NOW have been more aggressive than buyers for months now. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NOW, below, we can see a difference between eastern techniques like candlesticks and western techniques like the OBV line.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Google launches a major change to Gmail

    Meet, Chat, and Spaces are now coming to the main website while Material You will resign the buttons and colours of the service

  • Rival Chip Makers Brag About Having the Tiniest Products, But Who Can Tell?

    Intel, Samsung and TSMC talk big about how many transistors they can cram on a teeny chip, but the advertised sizing makes little sense; ‘The triumph of marketing hype’

  • Intel Earnings Poised to Feel Sting From PC Slump

    The chip maker is expected to report lower sales for a second straight quarter, reflecting a slump in personal-computer purchases after two years of strong pandemic-era demand.

  • Apple Earnings Expected to Show First iPhone Sales Decline in Almost Two Years

    Apple iPhone sales are projected to have fallen for the first time since the company introduced 5G-connected smartphones in late 2020, a result driven in part by supply shortages and shutdowns in China. A question for many investors Thursday when Apple reports fiscal third-quarter results is whether a strong dollar, inflationary fears, chip shortages and Covid-19 precautions in China will wreck what many are betting could still beat last year’s record performance. “As we look to September, eyes are on FX [foreign-exchange] impact and any signs of a demand slowdown ahead of the iPhone 14 launch,” longtime Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty wrote in her final note about Apple to investors, after being promoted to a new role.

  • Microsoft links Windows zero-day hacks to Austrian spyware maker

    Microsoft has linked the exploitation of several Windows and Adobe zero-days targeting organizations in Europe and Central America to a little-known Austrian spyware maker. The technology giant's threat intelligence and security response units have linked a number of cyberattacks to a threat actor it calls "Knotweed," better known as the Vienna-based intelligence-gathering company, Decision Supporting Information Research Forensic, or DSIRF. On its website, DSIRF says it was founded in 2016 but claims to have over two decades of experience delivering "data-driven intelligence to multinational corporations in the technology, retail, energy and financial sectors," as well as offering red team testing, where hackers are given permission to find and exploit security vulnerabilities during product testing.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Qualcomm Gives Lackluster Forecast, Renewing Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, saying that a weakening economy will hurt consumer spending on mobile devices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 Re

  • Bitcoin Maximalist Michael Saylor Makes the Case Against Ethereum

    Saylor, the founder and CEO of business-intelligence software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), spoke for close to an hour at Blockchain Economy Istanbul Wednesday, elaborating on the question of what he thought of Ethereum.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Market Share Gains Versus Verizon Pick Up In Q2

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Synopsys-Backed China Chip Firm Accused of Poaching TSMC Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating whether a Chinese chip firm backed by US-based Synopsys Inc. is illegally poaching engineers from local giants including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., underscoring growing concern about Beijing’s economic ambitions.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Cons

  • Microsoft Asks Google, Oracle to Help Crimp Amazon’s U.S. Government Cloud Leadership

    The software companies are trying to get the U.S. to share its cloud-spending more widely by embracing a multicloud approach.

  • AntPool Supports Ethereum Classic Ecosystem With $10M Investment

    The mining pool is throwing its weight behind the Ethereum-offshoot alternative that will continue to mine using proof-of-work.

  • The PS5 finally gets 1440p support

    The feature is in beta, but will likely be available to all soon.

  • Microsoft misses on Q4 earnings, cloud business falls short

    Microsoft announced its Q4 earnings after the bell, missing on revenue and EPS.

  • Samsung warns of weaker chip demand for phones, PCs as people shop less

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cautioned chip demand from smartphone and PC makers would weaken further as people shop less, and that the more resilient demand from server clients may also see adjustments amid recession worries. While the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones turned in its best April-June operating profit since 2018 on strong server chip demand, it said its mobile business saw profits weakening amid geopolitical issues, inflation concerns, and higher components and logistics costs. "Server (chip demand) is less affected by macro issues... But if global recession occurs, server clients will also have to adjust their inventory," Jin-man Han, executive vice president at Samsung's memory chip business, said on a conference call.

  • Keychron's first Alice-style mechanical keyboard was worth the wait

    About a year ago, Keychron launched its Q-series of custom mechanical keyboards that now spans the gamut from small 60% boards to full-size options, with everything in between. Whatever your preference, Keychron clearly wants to be in the running for your money. Now, the company is launching the Q8, a rare 65% Alice-style board with a gasket design.

  • U.S. Justice Department probing cyber breach of federal court records system

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a cyber breach involving the federal court records management system, the department's top national security attorney told lawmakers on Thursday. Matt Olsen, head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, alluded to the threat of cyber attacks by foreign nations as he informed the U.S. House Judiciary Committee about the investigation into an "effort to compromise public judicial dockets." Olsen made those remarks in response to questions from Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the panel's Democratic chairman, who said the committee had only in March learned of the "startling breadth and scope" of the breach.