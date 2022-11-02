CanXGold Mining Corp. Reports on Discussions with Senior Lender and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2,2022 / CanXGold Mining Corp., (TSXV:CXG)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("CanXGold" or the "Company) announces that, despite its ongoing good faith efforts, it has reached an impasse in its discussions with its senior secured creditor, RIVI Opportunity Fund LP ("RIVI"), to settle definitive documents regarding a debt restructuring agreement first announced on December 27, 2021. As a result, the Company has been forced to cease all expenditures on the maintenance of its properties, permits and related assets. Company management has no guidance at this time from RIVI as to how it will respond to this development.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P. Geo., has stepped down as President of the Company effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Ball for his valued guidance and commitment to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavours. The Company also announces the resignation of Nicolette Keith as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective immediately. The Company thanks Ms. Keith for her valuable insights and assistance and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

