CapAllianz Holdings Insider Ups Holding By 51% During Year

Looking at CapAllianz Holdings Limited's (Catalist:594 ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CapAllianz Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Hong Mong Tan bought S$565k worth of shares at a price of S$0.0033 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$0.003. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Hong Mong Tan.

Hong Mong Tan bought a total of 193.67m shares over the year at an average price of S$0.0032. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 33% of CapAllianz Holdings shares, worth about S$8.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CapAllianz Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in CapAllianz Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CapAllianz Holdings. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in CapAllianz Holdings.

