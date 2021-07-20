U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,272.75
    +21.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,041.00
    +202.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,606.00
    +65.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,143.70
    +16.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.70
    +0.28 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1790
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    21.49
    +3.04 (+16.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4360
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,666.48
    -1,470.86 (-4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    704.01
    -54.03 (-7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,878.72
    +34.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

Capchase raises $280M to scale its financing platform for subscription businesses

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Almost overnight, platforms that offer non-dilutive capital for recurring revenue businesses have become white-hot. It was only in March that Pipe — which aims to be the “Nasdaq for revenue” — raised $150 million, but two months later had raised $250 million at a $2 billion valuation.

This fever is now reaching Europe, where today Capchase raises an additional $280 million in new debt and equity funding, led by i80 Group, following a $125 million round in June. But unlike Pipe, Capchase is playing both in the US and in Europe, where it has made €100m available to more than 50 companies in its first month of operation on the continent.

Right now it’s live in the UK and Spain but expects to expand across Europe this year.

The Spanish-American company is also now launching ‘Capchase Expense Financing’ to enable companies to manage their largest expenses – such as legal bills, cloud hosting services, payroll and bonus payments, and recruitment fees - without depleting their cash reserves, in either 3, 6, 9, or 12-month increments.

Miguel Fernandez, co-founder, and CEO of Capchase said: “Our new expense financing solution is a first in the industry, and we believe it will be a game-changer. Since we launched just over a year ago, we’ve seen first-hand the challenges that companies face when securing the financing they need to grow their business. Managing large expenses and having to make difficult decisions over how they spend their cash is one of the most consistent and trying issues that our clients face. There’s also a great opportunity to reduce costs by making use of the upfront discounts that vendors provide. Now Capchase users can pay upfront with Capchase, get a discount, and pay Capchase monthly over the following months.”

At interview Fernandez told me their main competitor is venture debt: “That is the one that we constantly keep winning against.”

He said: “We're not limited to just monthly or quarterly subscriptions, we can work with any revenue. We apply intelligence to it and work with customers. It’s not just the ability to pull forward revenues to find the growth, but also what is the implied schedule in order to achieve a business goal.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fitness app HealthifyMe to expand worldwide after raising $75M Series C from LeapFrog and Khosla Ventures

    People shopping around for a fitness app already have a plethora to pick from: MyFitnessPal, Noom and Lifesum, to name a few. Founded in India, HealthifyMe is betting that users around the world will prefer its range of customizable health programs. The Bangalore-based company announced today it has closed a $75 million Series C from LeapFrog and Khosla Ventures, with plans to grow its user base in India, Southeast Asia and North America.

  • Sundae closes on $80M for residential real estate marketplace

    Sundae, a residential real estate marketplace that pairs sellers of dated or damaged property with potential buyers, has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Fifth Wall and General Global Capital. QED Investors, Wellington Management, Susa Ventures, Founders Fund, First American Financial, Prudence Holdings, Crossover VC, Intersect Capital, Gaingels and Oberndorf Ventures also participated in the financing.

  • The Morning After: The best laptops for students going back to school

    Today’s headlines: Warby Parker's vision test app can help renew your glasses prescription PS4 'crypto farm' reportedly used bots to grind in-game FIFA currency, not cryptocurrency and Apple launches iOS 14.7 with support for its new MagSafe Battery Pack.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most talked-about chipmakers. It's the market leader in gaming GPUs, its top-tier GPUs process AI tasks for data centers and driverless cars, and its Arm-based CPUs power gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and servers. Let's delve into the five main reasons everyone has been talking about Nvidia.

  • IBM releases Q2 results, beating on both top and bottom lines

    IBM released its second quarter earnings report after hours on Monday. The company beat on both top and bottom lines, with cloud demand helping to lift sales during the quarter. Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down the tech company’s earnings report.

  • Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • ‘It’s not a month to be a hero,’ warns stock-market strategist Tom Lee, after Dow logs worst day of 2021

    Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has a word of advice for investors hoping to buy the dip after Monday's selloff.

  • NVIDIA Rips Higher Into Stock Split. Former NYSE Trader Says Buy It.

    Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Monday morning. The stock opened $10 lower on Monday morning but quickly ripped higher by 6% in the first 90 minutes of trading. The stock will undergo a 4-for-1 stock split Tuesday morning. David Green, host of Live Trading With David Green on Benzinga, pointed out the strong trend in NVIDIA's stock on Monday's show. “I want to be long NVIDIA,” Green said. “We will get a lot of action once we have earnings

  • The market tumbles — is this the crash Suze Orman warned about?

    While Orman sees a reckoning coming, another CNBC mainstay says this isn't it.

  • Why Energy Stocks Like ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Enterprise Products Partners Fell Today

    As of roughly 2 p.m. EDT Monday, shares of diversified energy giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) had fallen by as much as 5%. Exploration and production giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was down by about the same percentage, while relatively tiny Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) was off by roughly 10%. Downstream-focused Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), which refines oil, also dropped as much as 5%.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Cheap After the Recent Tech Pullback

    Investors seem to be hesitant about chip stocks even though Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects the shortage to last into 2022.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

    In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]

  • Crypto update: Bitcoin sinks below $30,000 amid broader sell-off

    A strengthening dollar and a global move to de-risk investments has hit the crypto space.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Falling Monday

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is joining in Monday's stock market sell-off. As investors respond to broader pessimism about the global rebound in new coronavirus cases, the tech giant's share price fell by a little more than 3% in early trading -- and that slide largely persisted throughout the session. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Apple stock remained down by 2.8%.

  • Have $3,000? 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you have a few thousand dollars to put toward your investment portfolio, here are two top growth stocks to buy with excellent financial track records and strong competitive advantages that can fuel long-term portfolio gains in all types of market scenarios. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has continued to enrich investors throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic stock market with steady share price gains and its dividend payout. Pfizer hasn't historically been a stock to register lightning-fast share price gains, but rather gradual increases.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Halliburton shares jump 2% premarket as Q2 profit tops estimates

    Halliburton Co. shares rose 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company posted stronger-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The energy services company said it had net income of $227 million, or 26 cents a share, in the quarter, up from $170 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $3.707 billion from $3.451 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 22 cents and revenue of $3.710 billion. Completion and production revenue was up 10% at $2 billio

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the first quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of March 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Why did the Dow tumble Monday? Economic growth is now a bigger worry than inflation.

    The Dow falls over 700 points Monday as stock-market investors take a clue from the bond market and start worrying about growth.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett doesn't always beat the market. Investors don't have to scratch their heads in consternation about how Buffett makes his money. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.