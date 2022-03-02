Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

Capcom is upgrading a trio of Resident Evil games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Current-gen console versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are on the way with features including ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for higher framerates. There will also be haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the PS5's DualSense controller, so Mr. X and Nemesis might look and feel more terrifying than ever.

If you own any of the games on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the current-gen versions at no extra cost when they arrive later this year. PC players will receive upgrade patches for all three titles.

Capcom released remakes of Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020 on PC and previous-gen consoles. Those games and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard were all built on Capcom's own RE Engine.