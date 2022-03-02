U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,394.36
    +88.10 (+2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.72
    +671.77 (+2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,744.81
    +212.35 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.03
    +43.52 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.25
    +5.84 (+5.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.00
    -23.80 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.1270 (+7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3368
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5710
    +0.6810 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,883.84
    +262.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.00
    -10.54 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Capcom

Capcom is upgrading a trio of Resident Evil games for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Current-gen console versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are on the way with features including ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for higher framerates. There will also be haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on the PS5's DualSense controller, so Mr. X and Nemesis might look and feel more terrifying than ever.

If you own any of the games on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the current-gen versions at no extra cost when they arrive later this year. PC players will receive upgrade patches for all three titles.

Capcom released remakes of Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020 on PC and previous-gen consoles. Those games and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard were all built on Capcom's own RE Engine.

Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3

Recommended Stories