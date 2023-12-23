Cape boating, fishing, biking contribute millions to state's outdoor recreation economy

Playing isn’t just good for the body and mind. It’s good for the economy — especially on Cape Cod. Everything from beachgoing to waterskiing, boating to fishing contributed billions to the state’s economy in 2022.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis tagged the economic impact of outdoor recreation at $11.7 billion in Massachusetts. Those numbers ranked boating, fishing and bicycling at the top of the list in economic value.

It helps that the Cape and Islands are among the state’s premier vacation spots. An estimated 5.5 million people visit the Cape annually, according to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

They come for the nearly 700 miles of coastline, the sandy beaches and 45,000 acres of Cape Cod National Seashore. They sail and boat the waters of Nantucket and Vineyard sounds and Cape Cod Bay. They take whale watches and fishing charters. They ply the estuaries that grace the peninsula in kayaks and on paddle boards

Phillip Chin, owner of Cape Cod Rail Trail Bike and Kayak, said recreational biking is at an inflection point with the growing popularity of electronic bikes.

And those visitors spend a lot of money to play. The Chamber estimates that guests spend an average of $200 per travel party, per day, or $800 per travel party for overnight stays. That money goes to pay for playing, but also the incidental costs associated with them.

The king of all outdoor activities is boating. The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts’ District 9 (Southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape and Islands) alone adds up to an economic impact of nearly $789 million, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

Randall Lyons, executive director of the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, said the impact goes even further when you consider the 17,500 people employed in the recreational boating industry, and the money boaters spend on shopping, restaurants, lodging, fuel and other items. He tags the economic impact of the recreational boating industry on the Massachusetts economy at $5 billion.

For every $1 spent on transient dockage, it equates to close to $4 to the local community where the visiting boater is docked, Lyons said. The industry saw an upswing in sales when COVID-19 hit.

“People took to the waters,” Lyons said. “Boat sales were very strong. Inventory was difficult to come up with.”

The Cape sees 5.5 million tourists annually, with 65% of them coming in the summer, according to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. But it’s also the time 228,000 Barnstable residents play outdoors, entertaining family and friends.

Philip Chin, owner of Cape Cod Rail Trail Bike and Kayak in Brewster, is banking on double-digit growth in his business. He calls the Cape an excellent tourism product, and the rail trail an undiscovered gem. While it draws an estimated 400,000 bicyclists, walkers, runners, skaters and horseback riders annually, Chin thinks the trail's draw is undeveloped.

"Compared to the number of visitors to the cape annually, that is very low penetration," he said.

His shop’s location is smack dab in the middle of the Cape Cod Rail Trail, close to kettle ponds and access to the Cape Cod National Seashore. The trail gives people a unique experience and way to explore the Cape, he said.

“We see huge upsides for biking on the Cape,” he said.

Chin thinks recreational biking is at an inflection point with the growing popularity of electronic bikes. The bikes ($25/hour or $500/week anecdotally) are opening up a market for people who want to enjoy cycling but may need help powering themselves along.

Regional data is hard to come by, but Paul Jahnige, director of the state’s recently launched Office of Outdoor Recreation, said the state is poised to promote outdoor recreation in new and sustainable ways, including focusing on inclusivity and accessibility.

“We’re trying to get more people to come to Massachusetts and recreate outdoors,” he said. “We’re trying to get more residents to recognize all the great outdoor recreational opportunities here.”

The state launched the Inclusive and Accessible Outdoor Recreation Events Program on Dec. 15, which will award $100,000 to support organizations promoting Massachusetts as a place to play outside. The money will support outdoor accessible events, Jahnige said.

Plans for an outdoor recreation business alliance are in the works, as are plans to work closely with the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism as well as regional tourism councils, Jahnige said.

