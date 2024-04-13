Cape Cod Canal bridges replacement funds are in the works. Here's what we know so far

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said during a Tuesday Cape Cod Bridges Program Advisory Group meeting that both Canal Bridges are being planned for replacement and funding for the first phase of the project could be secured by summer.

Lawmakers announced in December the first round of funding from a grant application filed by the state in August had been secured for the bridges — seen as a principal economic lifeline for the region, and, in their current state, an increasingly worrisome public safety risk. Regional officials and state agencies have since been anticipating the remaining funds.

“We ask all the time, we're very anxious, but the best we can tell would be June at the latest,” said David Anderson, Cape Cod Bridges program manager for HNTB. “But we really don't know, all we can do is keep asking (the U.S. Department of Transportation), keep pushing.”

How much will it cost to replace the Cape Cod Canal bridges?

During the meeting, which was held with Cape stakeholders at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School, MassDOT officials underscored the importance of the phased approach in order to secure the $4.5 billion in federal funding necessary to replace both bridges. The phased strategy aims to initially secure funding for the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge, followed by a subsequent effort to secure funding for the Bourne Bridge.

Though some stakeholders have criticized the approach — citing concerns with overemphasizing the importance of replacing a single bridge rather than both — Bryan Cordeiro, the MassDOT project manager for the Cape Cod Bridges Program, said in the meeting the department is actively planning for the replacement of the Bourne Bridge.

“While we are sort of pursuing funding separately for each phase of the program, we are advancing project development for both projects equally under the Cape Cod Bridges Program,” Cordeiro said.

What's happening with funding to replace the aging Canal bridges

Funding for the project has remained tenuous since the project hit a wall in 2022 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers learned it would not receive grants of more than $1 billion in discretionary funds under the 2022 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, Mega Grant Program and the Bridge Investment Program.

After the first grant application process failed, a joint delegation of lawmakers held a meeting to strategize about moving forward with the project despite the setback.

Several funding avenues and the new phased strategy have since been implemented as a hedge against any future setbacks.

In July, the U.S. Senate announced the inclusion of an initial $350 million for the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges in an appropriation bill. And in March 2023, President Joe Biden pledged $350 million in his FY24 federal budget, committing an additional $600 million for the following year.

Gov. Maura Healey’s office then announced on Aug. 14 an application plan for securing $1.44 billion in federal discretionary grant money to replace both bridges.

The Healey administration applied for $150 million from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program and $222 million from National Infrastructure Project Assistance. These two grants were closely followed by the Bridge Investment Program, which was the largest share at over $1.07 billion.

The administration's application strategy is also backed by $350 million in matching state money, which mirrors the U.S. Senate’s appropriations bill sum of $350 million. The Healey-Driscoll Administration also recently included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in the state's fiscal 2024-2028 capital investment plan, all together aiming to include $700 million in state money for the project.

And on Dec. 4, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced a joint application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeking $1.06 billion in federal funding for the phased replacement of the two Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Here's how you can learn more about the Sagamore and Bourne bridges

MassDOT will host two meetings in the near future to discuss the project and any other updates. A virtual presentation will be held on April 25 at 6pm, and two in-person sessions will take place on May 13 at both 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Bourne Veteran's Memorial Community Center.

Registration for the virtual meeting can be done at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MvIQAOuzROmzgm1hRA6wiQ#/registration.

