'Cape Cod charm meets Hamptons chic': Stunning Dennis antique home listed for nearly $3.1M

Welcome to Whig Street in Dennis village, one of the most charming and beautiful thoroughfares on Cape Cod. Here we find an incredible antique home, built in 1790. What sets it apart is a stunning 2013 addition and splendid updates to older portions of the house. And it has an awesome swimming pool!

"This is one of the nicest homes I've ever had the privilege of representing," said listing agent Elaine Lomenzo of William Raveis Real Estate. In her description of the home, Lorenzo wrote, "Cape Cod charm meets Hamptons chic," and it's easy to see why.

Priced at $3,099,000, the home features six bedrooms and six full bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom — a rare and delightful luxury. The open entertaining areas are graced by lovely hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and fantastic windows that harvest the natural light. The vibe is a beautiful balance of elegant sophistication and a comfy, welcoming coastal style.

Adding to the pristine, turnkey quality of the home: it comes fully furnished.

The fabulous grounds and estate-like setting of the home add wondrous charm, and the large, screened-in porch offers a front row seat to the natural pleasures of rolling lawn and beautiful trees. The crown jewel is a glistening swimming pool, set privately in the backyard.

The location of the home is difficult to beat anywhere on the Cape. Historic Whig Street is north of Route 6A in Dennis, about a mile from Mayflower Beach and close to other stellar bayside strands. The village also offers fantastic shopping and dining options within a half mile or so from the home.

Cultural delights are also nearby, including the Cape Cod Museum of Art, Cape Playhouse and the Cape Cinema.

It's difficult to imagine a more perfect combination of splendid home and great location. Take a ride down Whig Street and see for yourself!

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 38 Whig Street, Dennis

Price: $3,099,000

Rooms: six bedrooms, six full bathrooms

Square feet: 4,505

Lot size: 1.38 acres

Year built: 1790

MLS#: 22303825

Contact: Elaine Lomenzo, William Raveis Real Estate, 508.737.8272

