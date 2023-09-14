Cape Cod workers: Register for three September job fairs

HYANNIS — Three job fairs in three different Cape locations will make it easier for job seekers to find work this month. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and MassHire have teamed up once again to put employers and potential employers together.

“There are plenty of jobs,” said Joan Rezendes, MassHire’s director of outreach and media relations.

Representatives from about 40 different companies will attend all or one of the three fairs. Manufacturers, municipalities and small- and medium-sized companies from banking to the U.S. Postal Service will be in attendance. Rezendes said there is never a problem finding employers to participate in a job fair because it’s been a struggle for business owners and all employers to find workers.

“They can’t find enough people to deliver the service,” she said.

Job fair dates are Sept. 13 at the Harwich Community Center, Sept. 20 at the Gus Canty Community Center in Falmouth, and Sept. 27 at Sturgis Community Building at 529 Main St. in Hyannis. All job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free gas cards will be given to the first ten people at each event, Rezendes said.

MassHire-Cape and Islands Career Center serves youth ages 16 – 24 and adults of all ages who are seeking employment and employers who are looking to hire. To register or for more information go to https://www.masshire-capeandislands.com/cape-wide-job-fair-jobseeker-registration/. Job seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring copies of their resumes with them.

Denise Coffey writes about business and tourism. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

