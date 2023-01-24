Cape Coral Police Department Becomes First Public Safety Agency in Florida to Implement eSOPH Background Software

Miller Mendel, Inc

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape Coral Police Department recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc., making them the first public safety agency in Florida to implement the software to conduct pre-employment background investigations.



The Cape Coral Police Department expects to process over 100 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the agency will utilize several of eSOPH’s optional features, including the integrated credit reporting feature, which provides investigators with Employment Insights into consumer credit reports on applicants from our partner Experian.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Cape Coral Police Department joins the largest public safety background network in the nation.

ABOUT CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Cape Coral Police Department is a full-service law enforcement agency serving the citizens of Cape Coral, Florida. With over 200,000 full-time residents, Cape Coral is the second largest city in Florida (by land area) and the most populous city between Tampa and Miami. The Cape Coral Police Department is one of the fastest-growing agencies in Florida and is an industry leader in police training, technology, and community engagement. The agency has over 250 sworn officers and 93 civilian staff.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents ( U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188 ) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Story continues

CONTACT: Contact: Miller Mendel, Inc. info@millermendel.com



