U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.95
    -2.86 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,733.96
    +104.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,334.27
    -30.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.15
    -4.62 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.12
    -1.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.10
    +10.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0045 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1740
    -0.4230 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,034.67
    +56.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.28
    -2.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Cape Coral Police Department Becomes First Public Safety Agency in Florida to Implement eSOPH Background Software

Miller Mendel, Inc
·2 min read
Miller Mendel, Inc
Miller Mendel, Inc

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape Coral Police Department recently made the decision to transition to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc., making them the first public safety agency in Florida to implement the software to conduct pre-employment background investigations.

The Cape Coral Police Department expects to process over 100 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH’s industry-leading standard functionality, the agency will utilize several of eSOPH’s optional features, including the integrated credit reporting feature, which provides investigators with Employment Insights into consumer credit reports on applicants from our partner Experian.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Cape Coral Police Department joins the largest public safety background network in the nation.

ABOUT CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Cape Coral Police Department is a full-service law enforcement agency serving the citizens of Cape Coral, Florida. With over 200,000 full-time residents, Cape Coral is the second largest city in Florida (by land area) and the most populous city between Tampa and Miami. The Cape Coral Police Department is one of the fastest-growing agencies in Florida and is an industry leader in police training, technology, and community engagement. The agency has over 250 sworn officers and 93 civilian staff.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.
Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

CONTACT: Contact: Miller Mendel, Inc. info@millermendel.com


Recommended Stories

  • Deserving Charities Across Canada in Urgent Need of Computers

    The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. For over seventeen years, ERA has offered simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organiz

  • Universal Studios Hollywood stunt performer hospitalized after accident

    While stunt performers may endeavor to thrill audiences with death-defying tricks and carefully staged accidents, sometimes the danger is all too real. This was the case in Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday, as an unnamed performer in the popular “Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular” stunt show was rushed to the hospital after he failed to resurface from the pool following a fall.

  • Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood Hospitalized After Waterworld Stunt Performance

    The performer was part of the theme park's Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular attraction

  • ‘Taxpayers bring their racial identity onto their 1040’: White families are reaping over 90% of the benefit from this powerful tax rule

    Tax season is starting for all Americans — but the tax code’s provisions play out very differently for white families compared to families of color, new research says. The tax benefits from some of the most advantageous parts of the federal income-tax code accrue disproportionately to white families, according to Treasury Department findings that show the broader implications of dry tax rules. White families are pulling in more than 90% of the tax benefits that come from lower tax rates for capital gains, more than 90% of the tax benefits from itemized charitable deductions and 90% of the deduction attached to qualified business income — all while representing an estimated 67% of families, researchers said.

  • Energy expert on the Biden administration and oil prices

    The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork discusses the Biden administration's lack of options when it comes to lowering oil prices. You can see the entire interview here. Key Video Takeaways 00:00 On the Biden administration's lack of tools to bring down oil prices 00:41 - 00:46 Schork: "We do not have a domestic energy policy regardless of what the Secretary of Energy wants to say."

  • President Biden vows to veto ‘reckless’ Republican bill reversing IRS funding and 87,000 new hires — here's how it could impact you

    Biden's not going to back down on this one.

  • McHenry Warns Fellow GOP Leaders to Be Reasonable in Debt-Ceiling Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry on Tuesday privately warned fellow House Republican leaders to be reasonable and realistic as they demand federal spending cuts in exchange for raising the nation’s debt ceiling, a person familiar with the discussion said. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverCh

  • Column: Moderna and Pfizer are jacking up the price of COVID vaccines. The government should stop them

    Moderna and Pfizer have announced plans to quadruple the price of their COVID vaccines, putting them out of reach for millions. The U.S. should step in.

  • Incoming Biden chief of staff Zients is nearly wealthy enough to buy the entire White House

    The person widely reported to be President Joe Biden's next chief of staff has just about enough assets to swap it for the entire White House, were it ever for sale.

  • Crypto Chaos Snags Wall Street’s Lender of Next-to-Last Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- A Depression-era backstop that Wall Street banks use for short-term funding is the latest corner of traditional finance to be ensnared by upheaval in the crypto industry.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employe

  • Lawyer Interrogating Elon Musk Has Amusing Slip of the Tongue

    Elon Musk has many monikers depending on where you fall on the political spectrum, or even what company he's working for. Mr. Tweet is probably one of the nicest nicknames Musk has heard from his opponents ever since he decided to purchase Twitter for $44 billion earlier this year. This could explain why Musk was so accepting of the AKA.

  • 6 Million Jobs Could Be Lost if US Defaults on Debt: Moody’s

    If the Republican-led showdown over the debt ceiling goes off the rails and results in a default on the nation’s obligations, the U.S. economy could suffer a severe economic blow, according to a new analysis by Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s economic model indicates that the economy could shrink by 4% in the event of a default, putting nearly 6 million people out of work as the unemployment rate soars above 7%. The stock market could lose a third of its value, destroyi

  • China offers Sri Lanka debt moratorium, IMF help still in doubt

    NEW DELHI/COLOMBO (Reuters) -The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country's efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Regional rivals China and India are the biggest bilateral lenders to Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people that is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. India wrote to the IMF earlier this month, saying it would commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing and debt relief, but the island nation also needs the backing of China in order to reach a final agreement with the global lender.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • Debt limit crisis: Why people won't stop talking about the trillion-dollar coin

    The idea is that the Biden administration could stop the standoff by having the U.S. Mint issue a new $1 trillion platinum coin.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Timeline of Events Leading Up To the Supreme Court Review

    The road to student loan forgiveness is a long and winding one since President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's program on Aug. 24, 2022. Following several lawsuits and...

  • Zandi Says Too-Calm Investors Raise Risk of US Default Calamity

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zandi, the Moody’s Analytics chief economist, warned that investors are “too sanguine” about a looming political fight over the US debt limit — and that itself raises the danger of a devastating default.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemWhat The Heck Is H

  • Price of used Teslas drops £5,000 as electric car interest wanes - latest updates

    Prices of used Teslas have dropped £5,000 in the past three months as falls in petrol and diesel prices contributed to a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.

  • Analysis-Failure to communicate? Scholz thinking on tanks for Ukraine perplexes many Germans

    BERLIN (Reuters) - "Scholzology" - the art of understanding German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decisions - is in vogue as critics at home and abroad question his reluctance to supply the German-made battle tanks Ukraine wants to repulse Russian forces. His hesitation reflects a caution driven in part by Germany's military aggression in the last century and concern about the possible consequences of ramping up shipments of armour to Ukraine. Still, many Germans feel Scholz is not doing a very good job of explaining his thinking.

  • Debt ceiling 'game of chicken' will terrify markets -Bain Capital's Lavine

    If the U.S. Congress becomes mired in an argument on whether to raise the debt ceiling, this will hurt the U.S. economy and rattle financial markets, a top executive at private equity firm Bain Capital said on Tuesday. "The debt ceiling is a real risk that will come to a point where it will terrify markets, because it is a wild game of chicken," Jonathan Lavine, co-managing partner at Bain Capital, which manages $160 billion in assets globally, told an event. The Treasury Department warned that its extraordinary cash management measures could only allow the government to pay all its bills through early June, at which point the world's biggest economy could be at risk of failing to meet its obligations, including on its debt securities.