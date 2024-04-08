Cape full of stunning woodwork in Dartmouth sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a cozy Cape that sold for $612,500.
Located in a sought-after neighborhood, 632 Elm St. could use some updating but it retains a lot of charm.
The four-bedroom home with 1,874 square feet of living space has brand-new oak floors, sun-drenched rooms, and impeccably made built-ins. It offers a sweet kitchen, a cozy fireplaced living room, and a bookshelf-lined office.
Built in 1961 the private property is surrounded by mature trees and is a short walk to Padanaram Village.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
8 Gresh Cir Unit 8 $1,290,000.
Pokye Casserly to Coombs Juliette W Est and Deborah Danger
20 Salt Marsh Ln $710,000.
Johnson John A Est and Robert C. Reardon to Charles J Kert RET and Charles J. Kent
27 Surrey Ln Unit 27 $400,000.
Brett A. Childs to James P. Kass
CARVER
11 Quaker Rd $675,000.
Steven and Nancy Roy to Donna P. Martin and Nicole Cedeno
1 Sears St $410,000.
James C. Carr to Kyle Palmstrom and Mia Forsyth
DARTMOUTH
60 Eleanor St $570,000.
Eva M Perles Irt and Patricia Perles to Justin T. Embree and Sarah L. Paiva
632 Elm St $612,500.
Lois M. Tykodi to Matthew J. and Anne E. Dacosta
177 Milton St $405,000.
Darry and Patricia Henderson to Thomas Pereira and Sarah Poper
24 Saint John St $165,000.
Cecelia C. Sabino to Michael M. Sabino
99 Stephen St $360,000.
Edna M. and Eugene H. Carroll to John C. and Mary B. Sweeney
FAIRHAVEN
147 Adams St $350,000.
Lars Vinherud RET and Lars Vinjerud to Brian C. Meneses
47 Glenhaven Ave $480,000.
Goulart Irt and Steven C. Goulart to Nicholas J. Vardaro
24 Harvard St $375,000.
Harold W. Tyning and Linsley Coyle to Jeffrey and Gail L. Freeman
303 Mill Rd $500,000.
Paulo J. and Xiangtao Machado to Julie R. Donoghue and Rebecca L. Cotugno
352 New Boston Rd $310,000.
Peter and Melissa Deterra to Adam and Amy Bigos
FALL RIVER
802 2nd St $450,000.
Edwin Rodriguez and Maria P. Alvarado to Maria D. and Fortunato Gomes
160 Brightman St Unit 1 $230,000.
Detyga LLC to Francia Toussaint
836 Globe St $660,000.
Elia M. and John M. Vieira to Rag Const Services Inc
188 Hanover St $660,000.
George Hampton to Edwin Rodriguez
710 High St $332,500.
Wendy E. Lemay to Pedro J. Vargas
211 Jefferson St $323,000.
Bright Inv Prop LLC to David B. Puglisi and Allyson Spencer
303 Kilburn St $360,000.
Antonio M. Dasilva and Marie T. Camara to Kyle Emond
155 Lewiston St $465,500.
Neusa E. Gomes to Maly Siprasoeut and Somarry Ma
568 Maple St $247,000.
Leo and Eileen H. Dumont to Ryan Dumont
5455 N Main St Unit 5C $220,001.
Brent A. Tharrett to Madison Rowland
1273-1279 S Main St $1,050,000.
Jose E. and Anabela Moniz to Nsjs Real Estate LLC
550 Spring St Unit 1 $385,000.
Grizotte Capital LLC to Sylwia Rzegocka
724 Woodman St $490,000.
Ri Property Wire LLC to Hercilio C. Cordoso
FREETOWN
14 Pleasant St $430,000.
Gagne Rt and Nicole Zitomer to Leonard M Laporta RET and Leonard M. Laporta
LAKEVILLE
13 Beverlys Way Unit 13 $475,000.
Cesare and Lynn A. Gentile to Brian Gentile
10 Jeanine St $500,000.
Romar Properties LLC to Michael W. Kirkpatrick and Samantha M. Page
MARION
10 Huckleberry Way $790,000.
James Winslow and Victoria Capuano to Nicholas Connolly and Talia Coronella
MATTAPOISETT
155 Fairhaven Rd $250,000.
Kaitlyn R. and Kenneth G. Cacilhas to Calodesu LLC
MIDDLEBORO
70 Colby Dr $649,000.
Kristen M. and Kenneth H. Petersen to Peter Zarriello and Jacquelyn Ruiz-Henriquez
3 Homestead Rd $508,000.
Wayne R. Warner to Miranda S. Scales and David J. Frey
27 Summit St $599,000.
Michael E. and Christina M. Adduci to Justin and Jennifer Schuler
26 Upland Dr $800,000.
26 Upland Dr Rt and Robin A. Carey to Melissa Atwood and Jack Wood
333 Wareham St $130,000.
Sutton Caras and Robert D. Obrien to Dbt Investments LLC
410 Wareham St $595,000.
Adam S. Graves to Fernando Ferreira
453 Wareham St $600,000.
Cook 3rd William H Est and James M. Osullivan toNjlj Properties LLC
NEW BEDFORD
36 Acushnet Ave $510,000.
N2 Investments LLC to F D. Junior and Maria D. Monteiro
3 Bannister St $570,000.
Jean M. Dessurces to Romario T. Gomes
161 Crapo St $565,000.
Macmillan Thomas A Est and Diane C. Stewart to Adilson M. Vicente
76-78 Delano St $578,000.
Lamont J. Nesbitt to Joao M. Estevao and Joana Almeida
83-85 Eugenia St $550,000.
Oliveira Investment Inc to Edmilson and Maria L. Gomes
518 Hawes St $374,900.
Gitsit Solutions LLC to Kayla M. Borges and Jared A. Brum
170 Highland St $292,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Thomas D. Murphy
101 Lafayette St $220,000.
Maria C. Moura and George Magalbaes to Russell Moura
479 Loftus St $420,000.
Hung-Ming Chang to Lisa Mason
41 Mosher St $225,000.
Heather Mcgarvey to Mjc Holdings LLC
517 Prescott St $400,000.
Troy F. Wilson to Dennis Mclune
1127 Rhonda Dr $485,000.
Gonsalves Shaun Est and Staci Gomes to Bachir Y. Kouta and Leslie Bochman
162 Sawyer St $880,000.
Dennis A. Arsenault and Shane Tavares to Ronald Oliveira
29 Tarkiln Hill Rd $475,000.
Dennis A. Arsenault to Ronald Oliveira
5 Tilton St $215,000.
Backed Pass-Thr Rfc 2007- and Us Bank Na Tr to Andre Maldonado
ROCHESTER
515 North Ave $425,000.
Lynne M. and John Bernier to Andrea M. and Lanny W. Horse
86 Pine St $615,000.
M J Beaulieu & L L Souza and Marc J. Beaulieu toZachary and Alyssa Ruscik
WAREHAM
9 Church Ave $695,000.
Kelly L. Somers to 9 Chruch Ave Rt and Wayne J. Pimentel
28 Lakeview Dr $230,000.
Prudential Prop Acquis & to Oliveira Investment Inc
28 Lakeview Dr $171,000.
Michael F. Mazza to Prudential Acqui & Soluit
12 Oakdale St $245,000.
Roso Investment Rt and Ronald Oliveira to Florence Propeties LLC
12 Oakdale St $203,000.
Lisa A. Barros and Us Bank TNa to Roso Int and Ronald Oliveira
46 Pinehurst Dr $750,000.
Grossman Holdings Ma LLC to Pc 46 Pinehurst LLC
81 Towhee Rd Unit B $1,200,000.
Amory Fay to Grossman Holdings Ma LLC
WESTPORT
2 2nd St $1,150,000.
Dennis R. and Jeanne D. Callen to Edward and Anne Davis
30 Jillian Way $680,000.
Paul A. and Lisa M. Martin to Audrey Harrell
719 Main Rd $575,000.
Ajm Property Holdings LLC to Gary R. and Michelle C. Tavares
18 Stacy Ln $740,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Joshua Camara and Devon Degrazia
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers this month in the Greater New Bedford