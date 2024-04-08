Cape full of stunning woodwork in Dartmouth sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a cozy Cape that sold for $612,500.

Located in a sought-after neighborhood, 632 Elm St. could use some updating but it retains a lot of charm.

The four-bedroom home with 1,874 square feet of living space has brand-new oak floors, sun-drenched rooms, and impeccably made built-ins. It offers a sweet kitchen, a cozy fireplaced living room, and a bookshelf-lined office.

Built in 1961 the private property is surrounded by mature trees and is a short walk to Padanaram Village.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

8 Gresh Cir Unit 8 $1,290,000.

Pokye Casserly to Coombs Juliette W Est and Deborah Danger

20 Salt Marsh Ln $710,000.

Johnson John A Est and Robert C. Reardon to Charles J Kert RET and Charles J. Kent

27 Surrey Ln Unit 27 $400,000.

Brett A. Childs to James P. Kass

CARVER

11 Quaker Rd $675,000.

Steven and Nancy Roy to Donna P. Martin and Nicole Cedeno

1 Sears St $410,000.

James C. Carr to Kyle Palmstrom and Mia Forsyth

DARTMOUTH

60 Eleanor St $570,000.

Eva M Perles Irt and Patricia Perles to Justin T. Embree and Sarah L. Paiva

632 Elm St $612,500.

Lois M. Tykodi to Matthew J. and Anne E. Dacosta

177 Milton St $405,000.

Darry and Patricia Henderson to Thomas Pereira and Sarah Poper

24 Saint John St $165,000.

Cecelia C. Sabino to Michael M. Sabino

99 Stephen St $360,000.

Edna M. and Eugene H. Carroll to John C. and Mary B. Sweeney

FAIRHAVEN

147 Adams St $350,000.

Lars Vinherud RET and Lars Vinjerud to Brian C. Meneses

47 Glenhaven Ave $480,000.

Goulart Irt and Steven C. Goulart to Nicholas J. Vardaro

24 Harvard St $375,000.

Harold W. Tyning and Linsley Coyle to Jeffrey and Gail L. Freeman

303 Mill Rd $500,000.

Paulo J. and Xiangtao Machado to Julie R. Donoghue and Rebecca L. Cotugno

352 New Boston Rd $310,000.

Peter and Melissa Deterra to Adam and Amy Bigos

FALL RIVER

802 2nd St $450,000.

Edwin Rodriguez and Maria P. Alvarado to Maria D. and Fortunato Gomes

160 Brightman St Unit 1 $230,000.

Detyga LLC to Francia Toussaint

836 Globe St $660,000.

Elia M. and John M. Vieira to Rag Const Services Inc

188 Hanover St $660,000.

George Hampton to Edwin Rodriguez

710 High St $332,500.

Wendy E. Lemay to Pedro J. Vargas

211 Jefferson St $323,000.

Bright Inv Prop LLC to David B. Puglisi and Allyson Spencer

303 Kilburn St $360,000.

Antonio M. Dasilva and Marie T. Camara to Kyle Emond

155 Lewiston St $465,500.

Neusa E. Gomes to Maly Siprasoeut and Somarry Ma

568 Maple St $247,000.

Leo and Eileen H. Dumont to Ryan Dumont

5455 N Main St Unit 5C $220,001.

Brent A. Tharrett to Madison Rowland

1273-1279 S Main St $1,050,000.

Jose E. and Anabela Moniz to Nsjs Real Estate LLC

550 Spring St Unit 1 $385,000.

Grizotte Capital LLC to Sylwia Rzegocka

724 Woodman St $490,000.

Ri Property Wire LLC to Hercilio C. Cordoso

FREETOWN

14 Pleasant St $430,000.

Gagne Rt and Nicole Zitomer to Leonard M Laporta RET and Leonard M. Laporta

LAKEVILLE

13 Beverlys Way Unit 13 $475,000.

Cesare and Lynn A. Gentile to Brian Gentile

10 Jeanine St $500,000.

Romar Properties LLC to Michael W. Kirkpatrick and Samantha M. Page

MARION

10 Huckleberry Way $790,000.

James Winslow and Victoria Capuano to Nicholas Connolly and Talia Coronella

MATTAPOISETT

155 Fairhaven Rd $250,000.

Kaitlyn R. and Kenneth G. Cacilhas to Calodesu LLC

MIDDLEBORO

70 Colby Dr $649,000.

Kristen M. and Kenneth H. Petersen to Peter Zarriello and Jacquelyn Ruiz-Henriquez

3 Homestead Rd $508,000.

Wayne R. Warner to Miranda S. Scales and David J. Frey

27 Summit St $599,000.

Michael E. and Christina M. Adduci to Justin and Jennifer Schuler

26 Upland Dr $800,000.

26 Upland Dr Rt and Robin A. Carey to Melissa Atwood and Jack Wood

333 Wareham St $130,000.

Sutton Caras and Robert D. Obrien to Dbt Investments LLC

410 Wareham St $595,000.

Adam S. Graves to Fernando Ferreira

453 Wareham St $600,000.

Cook 3rd William H Est and James M. Osullivan toNjlj Properties LLC

NEW BEDFORD

36 Acushnet Ave $510,000.

N2 Investments LLC to F D. Junior and Maria D. Monteiro

3 Bannister St $570,000.

Jean M. Dessurces to Romario T. Gomes

161 Crapo St $565,000.

Macmillan Thomas A Est and Diane C. Stewart to Adilson M. Vicente

76-78 Delano St $578,000.

Lamont J. Nesbitt to Joao M. Estevao and Joana Almeida

83-85 Eugenia St $550,000.

Oliveira Investment Inc to Edmilson and Maria L. Gomes

518 Hawes St $374,900.

Gitsit Solutions LLC to Kayla M. Borges and Jared A. Brum

170 Highland St $292,000.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Thomas D. Murphy

101 Lafayette St $220,000.

Maria C. Moura and George Magalbaes to Russell Moura

479 Loftus St $420,000.

Hung-Ming Chang to Lisa Mason

41 Mosher St $225,000.

Heather Mcgarvey to Mjc Holdings LLC

517 Prescott St $400,000.

Troy F. Wilson to Dennis Mclune

1127 Rhonda Dr $485,000.

Gonsalves Shaun Est and Staci Gomes to Bachir Y. Kouta and Leslie Bochman

162 Sawyer St $880,000.

Dennis A. Arsenault and Shane Tavares to Ronald Oliveira

29 Tarkiln Hill Rd $475,000.

Dennis A. Arsenault to Ronald Oliveira

5 Tilton St $215,000.

Backed Pass-Thr Rfc 2007- and Us Bank Na Tr to Andre Maldonado

ROCHESTER

515 North Ave $425,000.

Lynne M. and John Bernier to Andrea M. and Lanny W. Horse

86 Pine St $615,000.

M J Beaulieu & L L Souza and Marc J. Beaulieu toZachary and Alyssa Ruscik

WAREHAM

9 Church Ave $695,000.

Kelly L. Somers to 9 Chruch Ave Rt and Wayne J. Pimentel

28 Lakeview Dr $230,000.

Prudential Prop Acquis & to Oliveira Investment Inc

28 Lakeview Dr $171,000.

Michael F. Mazza to Prudential Acqui & Soluit

12 Oakdale St $245,000.

Roso Investment Rt and Ronald Oliveira to Florence Propeties LLC

12 Oakdale St $203,000.

Lisa A. Barros and Us Bank TNa to Roso Int and Ronald Oliveira

46 Pinehurst Dr $750,000.

Grossman Holdings Ma LLC to Pc 46 Pinehurst LLC

81 Towhee Rd Unit B $1,200,000.

Amory Fay to Grossman Holdings Ma LLC

WESTPORT

2 2nd St $1,150,000.

Dennis R. and Jeanne D. Callen to Edward and Anne Davis

30 Jillian Way $680,000.

Paul A. and Lisa M. Martin to Audrey Harrell

719 Main Rd $575,000.

Ajm Property Holdings LLC to Gary R. and Michelle C. Tavares

18 Stacy Ln $740,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Joshua Camara and Devon Degrazia

