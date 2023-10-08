'The Cape in summer.' Cape Cod experiences inspire Falmouth Fizz canned cocktail founders

FALMOUTH — Falmouth Fizz joined the ready to drink cocktail market in mid-August and co-founder Jeffrey Maerov likes the performance he’s seen so far. The canned cocktail is made with vodka, lime and cherry juices and orange bitters. And if its growth is anything like other canned cocktails on the market, the future looks bright.

The ready to drink, or canned cocktail, market has been growing steadily since the pandemic struck. With bars and restaurants closed during portions of the pandemic, canned cocktails provided something other than beer and wine choices. The cans were easy and convenient. They didn’t require mixing knowledge or having to buy the array of spirits, beverages, fruit, and other additions necessary to make mixed drinks. Canned cocktails made it easy to imbibe.

Year-over-year U.S. sales from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021 increased 156% for spirits-based hard seltzers, according to NielsenIQ, a consumer marketing research firm. Hard seltzers saw a 73% growth with ready to drink cocktails following close behind at 61% growth. The global ready to drink cocktails market is projected to reach a value of $2.3 billion by 2030, according to Vantage Market Research.

That kind of growth is blindingly strong, like the sun at noon on Old Silver Beach, which is why the guy on the Falmouth Fizz can sports eye protection. They are the kind of sunglasses required for a day at the beach, a hike through the dunes, or a ride on the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Falmouth Fizz cans on a beach

The branding was meant to mimic that summertime feeling, Maerov said.

Wearing swim trunks and a tuxedo jacket with his shirt unbuttoned and bow tie undone, the man on the can smokes a cigar and holds a Falmouth Fizz. Sand fencing, dune grass and a beach with a chair and sun umbrella lie just behind him. A lighthouse rises on the right. A pale blue sun sets on the horizon.

“He’s a fun guy,” Maerov said, adding the slogan, “Good people. Good times. Let’s cocktail,” is the essence of the brand. “We wanted to capture that feeling of being on the Cape in summer, a Shangri-La feeling in a refreshing summertime cocktail.”

Story continues

Who are the owners of Falmouth Fizz?

Maerov and his partner, Tim Haarmann, have been in the marketing business for decades. They’ve worked on campaigns for General Motors, Goodyear, Puma and Taco Bell, he said. They wanted to build their own brand. DLAK is what they came up with. The initials stand for “Don’t Let Anyone Know.”

“Everyone has their go-to spot,” Maerov said. “You just don’t want everyone to know about it.”

Falmouth Fizz is the first of what the partners plan to be a range of products. Their beverage is selling in markets on the Cape and Islands and in the Boston region, Maerov said. It is carried in Total Wine and More stores in Massachusetts, and Kappy’s in Falmouth and Hyannis and is distributed through Coastal Craft Distributors, he said.

For now, Maerov said he and Haarmann are working to get as many people to try the beverage as possible so they can be ready for Memorial Day of 2024.

“We wanted the locals to experience it first, to have the real insider knowledge of it before the throngs of tourists, whom we love, experience it,” he quipped.

A QR code on every can will give consumers another summery experience, a piece of content that will epitomize summer in some way. The current code takes people to an animated short featuring the fun guy. It opens with him boating beneath a traffic packed Bourne Bridge and ends up on a beach where he joins friends around a campfire, a pack of Falmouth Fizz in hand.

"We've always loved the feeling of the Cape; once you crossed that bridge your worries are left on the other side," Maerov said.

Also launched was Cape Tide Hard Tea

Four friends crafted and launched Cape Tide Hard Tea, served in a can, a line of teas in lemon, peach and raspberry that contain vodka, tea and fruit juice with no additives, carbonation or added sugars.

"We are projecting to sell approximately 2,000 cases of Cape Tide in 2023. In 2024, we are projecting to sell approximately 8,000 cases," co-founder Peter Nelson wrote in an email. A case contain 24 cans, he said.

The memories of and experiences on Cape Cod inspired the drink.

“The four of us have spent every summer on the Cape for years,” co-founder Ben Carbeau said, “and we wanted to create something that had that feeling of just hanging out with friends and enjoying the Cape like we do.”

Denise Coffey writes about business and tourism. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Falmouth Fizz gives nod to Cape Cod in ready to drink cocktail