U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.25
    -15.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,641.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,307.00
    -46.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,926.80
    -11.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.84
    -5.23 (-5.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.90
    -33.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0071 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0820 (-2.82%)
     

  • Vix

    29.14
    +6.46 (+28.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2732
    -0.0102 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0400
    -0.3850 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,818.99
    -723.24 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.41
    -43.16 (-4.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.77
    -109.91 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Capella Space Closes $97M Series C Financing Round to Meet Exponential Customer Demand for Its Radar-Powered, High-Quality Satellite Imagery and Intelligence

·4 min read

Capella will use the funding, led by NightDragon, to expand its AI-enabled geospatial analytics and imaging offerings for its satellite sensors that penetrate all weather conditions - clouds, fog, smoke, rain – and capture clear imagery 24-7, day and night, across the globe

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Space, the leading earth observation company, today announced a $97M Series C financing round led by NightDragon, with significant participation from existing investors DCVC and Cota Capital. Capella plans to use the funding to expand its offerings and continue its mission to provide 24-7 access to frequent, timely and high-quality satellite analytics and imagery products to customers with demanding geospatial intelligence needs worldwide.

capellaspace.com (PRNewsfoto/Capella Space)
capellaspace.com (PRNewsfoto/Capella Space)

Capella's SAR (synthetic aperture radar) sensors are deployed across its seven satellites in orbit today, with more satellites ready to launch across 2022 and 2023. This constellation can penetrate all weather conditions – clouds, fog, smoke, rain – and capture clear imagery 24-7, day and night, providing unparalleled insight into what is happening anywhere on the globe at any given moment. Recent global events in Ukraine and Russia have shown that access to accurate and timely earth observation data has never been more critical.

Across defense and intelligence agencies, shipping and supply chain organizations and other industries, decision-makers need to quickly know what is happening on the ground to make mission-critical decisions that may significantly impact bottom lines or save human lives. The Capella Console, the company's self-serve, automated satellite tasking platform, is a revolutionary and industry-first offering from Capella, enabling customers to easily request and download images and, if desired, analytic work product, directly without any human intervention. The Capella Console is a game changer for an industry that is traditionally known for frustratingly long lead times.

This funding will enable Capella to bolster its advanced analytics capabilities and integrate new automated, intelligent data offerings directly within the Capella Console. With integrated insights, customers can make informed decisions and act more quickly with greater confidence on matters of life and death importance. Recently, Capella launched three new integrated analytics capabilities for Vessel Detection, Change Detection and Global Change Monitoring. The company will also dedicate resources to launching its next generation of satellites with an enhanced design and improved resolution, quality, imaging capacity and delivery capabilities--reinforcing Capella's position as the industry leader in high-performance commercial SAR intelligence from space.

"Since launching commercial operations last year, we've seen not only incredible growth for our company, but for the SAR market more broadly. This new funding is a testament to the market demand for quick delivery of high-quality commercial SAR data and analytics, and we're seeing it firsthand at Capella," said CEO Payam Banazadeh. "I'm excited for our next phase of growth and the opportunity to bring even more innovation and accessibility to the earth observation industry."

"The past few months have shown us the importance of leveraging strong commercial companies like Capella to provide the technology and teams to help our government and allies monitor areas of conflict. We are proud to support this mission through our investment and look forward to helping the Capella team expand their potential use cases and maximize on the immense innovation and market potential in front of them," said Ken Gonzalez, Managing Director at NightDragon.

Capella is experiencing an impressive amount of growth for its commercial SAR products. The company doubled revenue in its last twelve months of operations and expects to more than triple revenue over the next twelve months with over 400% growth in customer count.

"Capella continues to be a pioneer in Earth-imaging for the most sensitive and vital geospatial intelligence needs over land and sea, no matter how remote or stormy or cloudy, day and night, at world-leading levels of quality" said Matt Ocko, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at DCVC. "DCVC was the first to invest in Capella because we saw Capella's transformational power to make the world transparent for the 'good guys', where every organization has access to powerful satellite imaging tools for critical decisions involving disaster relief, land planning, or monitoring our critical infrastructure."

"Capella's high-resolution on-demand SAR imagery system has revolutionized access to timely and accurate insights that are mission-critical for commercial and government organizations." said Bobby Yazdani, founder and partner at Cota Capital. "We are excited to work with the talented Capella Space team in realizing their vision."

For more information on Capella Space and how you can leverage SAR for your organization, visit https://www.capellaspace.com/data/sar-imagery-products/.

About Capella Space:
Capella Space is an information services company that provides on-demand 50cm high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth observation imagery. Through a constellation of small satellites, Capella provides easy access to frequent, timely, and flexible information affecting dozens of industries worldwide. Capella's high-resolution SAR satellites are matched with unparalleled infrastructure to deliver reliable global insights that sharpen our understanding of the changing world – improving decisions about commerce, conservation, and security on Earth. Learn more at www.capellaspace.com.

Media Contact:
Alex Nelson
capellaspace@inkhouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capella-space-closes-97m-series-c-financing-round-to-meet-exponential-customer-demand-for-its-radar-powered-high-quality-satellite-imagery-and-intelligence-301530854.html

SOURCE Capella Space

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

    Discovery will help realise ‘the global zero-carbon sustainability goal’, researchers say

  • First all-private team aboard ISS undocks for return

    STORY: A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four-man team from the Houston-based startup company Axiom Space undocked from the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. EDT (0110 GMT Monday) to embark on a 16-hour return flight, a live NASA webcast showed.The Axiom astronauts, garbed in their helmeted white-and-black spacesuits, were seen strapped into the crew cabin shortly before the spacecraft separated from the station, orbiting some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth. A couple of brief rocket thrusts then pushed the capsule safely clear of the ISS.If all goes smoothly, the Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavour, will parachute into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida on Monday around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).The flight home was postponed for several days due to unfavorable weather at the splashdown zone, extending the Axiom crew's stay in orbit well beyond its original departure date early last week.

  • NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars

    Back in 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on the Red Planet. The landing marked the beginning of a new era for studying the Martian world. One that has elicited quite a lot of excitement and discoveries over the past year. Now, NASA has released footage captured by the Perseverance rover of a Martian solar eclipse, … The post NASA rover recorded a breathtaking solar eclipse from Mars appeared first on BGR.

  • Researchers say black holes destroy thousands of stars as they grow

    Researchers have released a new report digging into the possibility of black holes devouring thousands of stars as they grow. The astronomers say growing black holes appear to be following a violent path to grow their weight. The researchers published a paper on their recent findings in The Astrophysical Journal. Growing black holes are violently … The post Researchers say black holes destroy thousands of stars as they grow appeared first on BGR.

  • NMSU sophomore wins award from American Physical Society for outstanding research

    All scholars strive to be recognized for their research. For New Mexico State University student Haley Woolf, that recognition has come early.

  • Ukraine's farmers facing ruin as Russians leave animals slaughtered and fields mined

    When Hryhorii Tkachenko heard that his village was about to be overrun by Russians, he knew he had to urgently evacuate.

  • Hundreds of jobs expected as Northrop Grumman expands its Arizona satellite-manufacturing plant

    Programs in production at the Gilbert facility include earth-observation satellites for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

  • SpaceX, Amazon's Project Kuiper land NASA funding for satellite communications

    NASA aims to find private sector replacements for the agency's near-Earth operations as it phases out its satellite fleet.

  • What will be on board Rocket Lab's first Electron launch from Wallops?

    Rocket Lab secures multi-launch contract with HawkEye 360 with the confirms first launch planned from Wallops Flight Facility

  • Elon Musk Was Right: Space Stocks Are the Best Stocks

    The "world's richest man" Elon Musk famously occupies the CEO's chair of two very different businesses: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the world's leading electric-car company, and SpaceX, which is fast-becoming the world's leading space company. Of the two businesses, Tesla has been the bigger factor in making Musk a mega-billionaire.

  • War in Ukraine could impact local farming

    But even the food grown in our very county is still dependent on the global economy in more ways than one.

  • What is the slowest thing on Earth?

    Lasers create colorful light shows at concerts, are used by doctors in surgeries – and are used in scientific laboratories. EyeWolf/Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is the slowest thing on Earth? – Jiwon, Brookline, Massachusetts In the words of the infamous villain, Dr. Evil: “Lasers.” Lasers focus a narrow, directed beam of light on a specific spot, making th

  • Commercial crew heads home from space station

    The first commercial crew to visit the space station is targeting splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville.

  • The Peregrine lunar lander could be America’s first step back on the Moon since Apollo

    Astrobotic has finally unveiled the flight model of its Peregrine lunar lander. The space-focused company revealed the lander on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. This is the model that will actually fly to the Moon later this year. Astrobotic is the first company in NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative to reveal its flight model. … The post The Peregrine lunar lander could be America’s first step back on the Moon since Apollo appeared first on BGR.

  • Axiom private space mission crew undocks from International Space Station, headed home

    Larry Connor a Dayton-based entrepreneur, successfully launched into space on the first private mission to the International Space Station April 9.

  • Axiom-1 departure from space station delayed until Sunday over high winds

    The crew of the first all-private mission to the International Space Station will start their trip back to Earth on Saturday.

  • NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 set for early morning launch to ISS in season of busy space traffic

    The members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 long-duration mission to the ISS are ready to spend six months in space after launch early Wednesday morning.

  • Science of Learning: 6 School & Study Tricks That Will Help Teenagers Learn

    Approximately 86 billion brain cells are twitching inside your teenager’s skull, communicating via 150 trillion synapses. So, what’s the excuse? Why can’t high schoolers remember the Treaty of Versailles, conjugate Spanish verbs, or decipher the periodic table? Why don’t their silly neurons learn better? What’s wrong? The problem, say learning scientists, isn’t that teens are […]

  • Asian markets tumble amid worries about earnings, Fed rate hike

    Asian shares declined Monday after U.S. stocks ended last week on a tumble as global markets' expectations for higher interest rates continued to set the tone.

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.