U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.00
    +22.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,641.00
    +114.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,397.75
    +101.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.30
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.30
    +1.37 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0460
    +0.0049 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3140
    -0.0520 (-1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    33.47
    +5.72 (+20.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0056 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4690
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,264.13
    -1,756.29 (-7.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.22
    -68.66 (-12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.10
    -26.71 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

CAPEWELL ANNOUNCES GENERAL JOHN M. MURRAY, U.S. ARMY, RET., JOINS BOARD OF ADVISORS

·3 min read

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced General John M. Murray (Mike), U.S. Army, Retired, has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

General John M. Murray, U.S. Army, Retired, has joined Capewell's Board of Advisors.
General John M. Murray, U.S. Army, Retired, has joined Capewell's Board of Advisors.

"The Board of Advisors, led by retired USMC Commandant General James Amos, provides strategic counsel to help advance our vision and guide the strategic and operational alignment of technology investments as we continue to provide innovative products and services that keep our military safe," shared Gregory Bloom, CEO of Capewell. "General Murray is the right leader at the right time to join Capewell's Board of Advisors. Mike's leadership in the Army and his understanding of the critical need for innovation and invention, was a key pillar in standing up and shaping Futures Command. This insight provides Capewell with the firsthand understanding of what the military of the future needs now and what strategic engineering investments Capewell needs to make to support the next generation warfighter requirements."

"I could not be more pleased that General Murray, U.S. Army (ret), has joined the Capewell team," stated General Amos. "Mike has been a standout player and leader of our nation's Army for four decades; his joining Capewell's Board of Advisors ensures that his broad experience base and deep knowledge of global threat-related requirements will continue to have a positive impact on our nation's defense."

General Murray began his illustrious career in 1982 after being commissioned as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army upon graduation from the Ohio State University's Army ROTC program. General Murray has served in leadership roles with command positions and various staff assignments at the highest levels of the Army. In 2018, he became the first Commanding General of United States Army Futures Command, a new four-star Army Command headquartered in Austin, TX. General Murray retired from active duty in 2022 after nearly 40 years of service.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Capewell team," said General Murray. "The company's 141-year history of delivering quality mission critical solutions for our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen, coupled with a continuous drive to innovate and improve, made the decision to join this great team an easy one. Capewell's focus on accomplishing the mission, taking care of their people, and building upon their strong ethical foundation made me feel right at home."

During his time in the Army, General Murray held key staff positions including Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8 and Director, Force Management, both in the Pentagon. As part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he served in several high-level roles including Brigade Combat Team Commander, Corps Operations Officer during "The Surge" and as a Deputy Commanding General of the famed 1st Cavalry Division. The decorated veteran has received more than a dozen medals and awards for outstanding service to his country.

"As we continue to expand Capewell's team, we've added seasoned patriotic leaders with demonstrated success who can provide invaluable guidance to Capewell's strategy and operational performance," Greg said. "General Murray's diverse experience in leadership roles inside the U.S. Army serves to broaden our knowledge base of modern-day military operations and what's required to stay ahead of the curve. He's an invaluable addition to our team and we are thrilled to have him on board."

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery products for the defense, public safety, and law enforcement communities. The company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

Capewell (PRNewsfoto/Capewell)
Capewell (PRNewsfoto/Capewell)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capewell-announces-general-john-m-murray-us-army-ret-joins-board-of-advisors-301566928.html

SOURCE Capewell

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Boeing moved Air Force One overhauls from Wichita. Now it needs more workers for the job

    Labor shortages, supply issues and other problems threaten to add more delays to the arrival of the next Air Force One aircraft.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Pimco Warned US Treasury That Russia Sanctions Will Hit Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has warned the US Treasury about the fallout on investors from the strict sanctions that are pushing Russia toward default.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engine

  • The National Guard are strikingly successful: Russian headquarters and depot are destroyed in the Kharkiv Region

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 13 JUNE 2022, 11:34 Aerial reconnaissance by The National Guard has located the headquarters of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region, and the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has inflicted a devastating hit.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia shoots down MiG and hits weapons depot in cruise missile attack

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • China bank protest stopped by health codes turning red, depositors say

    A protest planned by hundreds of bank depositors in central China seeking access to their frozen funds has been thwarted because the authorities have turned their health code apps red, several depositors told Reuters. The depositors were planning to travel to the central province of Henan this week from across China to protest against an almost two-month block on accessing at least $178 million of deposits, which has left companies unable to pay workers and individuals unable to access savings. Rights groups have warned China could use its vast COVID surveillance infrastructure to stifle dissent.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035. Here's How to Prepare

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says War to Stagnate Without More Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t accelerate, and that the fighting is “very fierce” in the east. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wr

  • Zelenskyy: there was no tactical or strategic sense in attack on Ternopil Region

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE, 2022, 22:04 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that there was no tactical or strategic sense in the Russian missile strike on Chortkov in the Ternopil region.

  • A 75-basis-point hike? Here are 3 ways the Fed can sound more hawkish this week

    The Federal Reserve's plan to raise its benchmark rate to a neutral level, around 2.5%, by the end of the year is under pressure from a surprisingly strong May consumer-inflation data.

  • Russia is reportedly tapping weak troop reserves, separatist conscripts to replenish Ukraine forces

    Russia is reportedly tapping weak troop reserves, separatist conscripts to replenish Ukraine forces

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • Ukrainian military personnel have strategic initiative over Russians along the entire front line Zelenskyy

    Denys Karlovskyi - Monday, 13 June 2022, 22:03 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured listeners that the Ukrainian military has a strategic advantage over the Russian aggressors along the entire front line, and, consequently, the liberation of the occupied territories is imminent.

  • Most in new poll support legal action against elected officials who attempt to overturn election results

    The majority of Americans said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should bring legal action against officials who mislead the public about the outcome of an election, according to a new poll from Morning Consult and Politico. The poll showed that 42 percent of respondents “definitely” thought the DOJ should bring legal action against elected…

  • Team Putin in a Panic Over Jan. 6 Hearings ‘Lynching Trump’

    JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty ImagesThe House select committee’s primetime Jan. 6. hearings are causing conniptions in Moscow.The attempted insurrection was embraced by the Kremlin as cause célèbre, with Russian President Vladimir Putin himself calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was part of the crowd attacking the U.S. Capitol. Russia’s state-controlled media obsessively covered the notorious attack, praising the would-be insurrectionists as law-abiding

  • Russia is testing new weapons out on Ukrainians, violating the laws and customs of war - Maliar

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 13 JUNE 2022, 21:26 Deputy Defence Minister Anna Maliar has said that Russia is violating the laws and customs of war by testing new weapons out against Ukraine. Source: Maliar in a live broadcast on the 24-hour national newscast Direct quote from Maliar: "The Russians are using a wide range of weapons that are banned by international laws.

  • Reznikov hopes that Ramstein 3 will solve the problem of heavy weapons

    Alyona Mazurenko - Monday, 13 June 2022, 23:17 The Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, met with US Ambassador Bridget Brink in Kyiv to discuss military assistance and the strengthening of Ukraine's defence capabilities.

  • Kharkiv millionaire Vsevolod Kozhemiako's military unit helping defend Ukraine’s second-biggest city

    The war has retreated from Kharkiv, but fighting is underway not far away – about 15-20 kilometers from the city.

  • Russian losses might reach 40,000 soldiers in June Zelenskyy

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 22:08 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that Russian losses might exceed 40,000 military personnel by the end of June. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russian army is trying to deploy reserve troops in Donbas.