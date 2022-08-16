U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.50
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,662.75
    -18.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.80
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.62
    -0.79 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +0.52 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0210
    +0.7490 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,045.08
    -17.61 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.71
    -19.06 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.01
    +30.86 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

CAPEX.com announces share dealing product - CAPEX Invest - special promotion for the first 1,000 registered investors

·1 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech brokerage CAPEX expands product range, offering more than 5,000 shares from top global stock exchanges – exclusive pre-launch promotion gives the first 1,000 investors 0 commission for 1 month.

 

Capex Invest
Capex Invest

 

CAPEX, leading global multi-licensed fintech broker operated in Europe by Key Way Investments LTD, unveils the pre-launch promotion for their newest product: CAPEX Invest – share dealing for more than 5,000 stocks.

Traders can go to CAPEX.com and sign up for the 0-commission pre-launch campaign.

CAPEX Invest gives direct access to more than 5,000 shares from the biggest global exchanges. CAPEX is aligning with a growing industry trend, increasing the range of available products. CAPEX goes into conventional investment services, adding a new dimension to the company's growing product offering as it expands into a cross-asset fintech firm.

Octavian Patrascu, CAPEX CEO: "CAPEX Invest confirms that we continuously listen and adapt our offer to our traders' requests. We embrace all changes and strive to deliver a simple yet competitive product. Our mission is to organize access to financial products for all clients. We are happy to release our second business vertical, CAPEX Invest - our share dealing product. Soon, we will launch multiple other verticals, split into different modules, expanding our product range globally. I also want to assure our international audiences this new product will soon be available in all regions we operate; the next launch is scheduled for our Middle-Eastern investors through our ADGM-regulated Abu Dhabi firm."

Investors can buy, sell, and hold more than 5,000 of the world's most popular stocks from major indices in the US, UK, Germany, and others. It enables investors to map out their strategies with advanced integrated charts, using cutting-edge technology to provide ultimate control over their investments.

Christina Koullapi, Executive Director at CAPEX, commented: "The first 1,000 traders who create a CAPEX Invest account will benefit from 0 commission on all transactions for one month. We think everyone should have the chance to diversify their investments and take advantage of market opportunities without being forced to deal with commissions or deposit and withdrawal costs. There are only 1,000 available spots, so time is of the essence."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868526/Capex_Invest.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capexcom-announces-share-dealing-product---capex-invest---special-promotion-for-the-first-1-000-registered-investors-301605561.html

SOURCE Key Way Investments LTD

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sThe hedge f

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Walmart set to report earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening

    Walmart is among several of the major retailers expected to report earnings this week.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were quiet late Monday. Home Depot and Walmart earnings are due out Tuesday followed by Wednesday's Fed minutes.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • Wall Street analysts downgrade Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, Shift stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts downgrading shares of Cisco, Dollar General, Vroom, and Shift.

  • Tencent-Backed Giants Dive on Report of $24 Billion Meituan Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s biggest investees plummeted after Reuters reported the social media giant intends to sell all or much of its $24 billion stake in food delivery giant Meituan to appease Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Cit

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

  • Unity Stock Tumbles After Board Rejects AppLovin’s $17.5 Billion Buyout Bid

    Videogaming company Unity Software  on Monday rejected AppLovin’s  $17.54 billion takeover offer and said it would move ahead with its merger with ironSource an Israeli software company that helps mobile developers scale their apps. App marketing services company  AppLovin (ticker: APP) had proposed to buy Unity Software earlier this month. According to AppLovin, the combined company could have generated more than $3 billion in run-rate adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, by the end of 2024. Comparatively, Unity (U) and ironSource (IS) are expected to generate a run rate of $1 billion in adjusted Ebitda, during the same period, Unity’s recent press release states.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]