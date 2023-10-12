Capgemini & Oracle on Intelligent Restaurant Operations

By Tech Edge Editorial

Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, interviewed Amit Sethi, Intelligent Restaurant Operations Solution Lead at Capgemini SE (CAP.PA), Matthew Gale, VP at Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), and Lisa Insley, Go-to-Market Lead at Oracle on the Futurum Tech Webcast, where they discussed the role of technology in the restaurant industry and its current transformation with the implementation of AI.

The Webcast focused on Capgemini and Oracle’s Intelligent Restaurant Operations Solution and its main benefits in the improvement of supply chain operations, finance, Enterprise Resource Planning and Enterprise Performance Management, and Human Capital.

The conversation also covered the major technology trends and challenges for the restaurant industry and how Oracle is responding to them.

Read and watch more of this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast.

Contact:

Tech Edge

Editor@executives-edge.com