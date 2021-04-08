U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini brings together its engineering and R&D expertise with the launch of new brand: ‘Capgemini Engineering’

Capgemini SE
·4 min read
Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre
Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com
_____________________

Press contact:
Sam Connatty
Tel: +44 (0) 370 904 3601
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.comm

Capgemini brings together its engineering and R&D expertise with the launch of new brand: ‘Capgemini Engineering’

Combined under one brand is a unique set of strengths from across the Group: the world leading engineering and R&D services of Altran and Capgemini’s digital manufacturing expertise

Paris, April 08, Capgemini unveiled today ‘Capgemini Engineering’, which consolidates a unique set of market leading capabilities in engineering and R&D. Along with the Group’s deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technologies in digital and software, it will support organizations as the digital and physical worlds converge. The global business line1, with its 52,000 engineers and scientists and a presence in all major engineering hubs across the world, builds on the integration of Altran, one year on from its acquisition by Capgemini.

Today’s leading organizations understand that Engineering and R&D is fast-moving and ever evolving. As a result an end-to-end partnership with clients is needed for developing, launching, managing and modernizing breakthrough products,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “The launch of Capgemini Engineering builds on the integration of Altran’s capabilities into the Group, a year on from its acquisition. It perfectly complements the Group’s already well-established portfolio of business offerings and supports our leadership position in intelligent industry.”

Capgemini Engineering helps the largest innovators in the world engineer the products and services of tomorrow, and cope with disruption by embedding into products digital and software technologies.

William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and member of the Group Executive Committee said: “R&D is the new battlefield. It must be connected and data-driven to optimize innovation and accelerate development. Capgemini Engineering’s services have been devised to address exactly that need, to harness the power of data to foster innovation, create new customer experiences and deliver new sources of value.”

The capabilities combined under the Capgemini Engineering brand are already recognized as market leading. In January 2021 Zinnov, a leading global management and strategy consulting firm, ranked Capgemini at the top of its ‘Leadership zone’ for its global Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) services, highlighting that the combined entity has the largest global delivery network with a presence across all major engineering hubs. Numerous clients are also benefiting from Capgemini Engineering’s ability to implement technology at scale, its deep product engineering skills and extensive industry expertise. One such organization is Hyperloop TT, an innovative transportation and technology company developing a disruptive high-speed transportation system based on electromagnetic propulsion.

“We work with Capgemini Engineering to develop the first transportation breakthrough in a century and we value their top-tier engineering expertise in aerospace, aeronautics, and systems engineering. They provide us with a broad range of high-end services in mechanical and physical engineering, systems architecture, software development, as well as project management” said HyperloopTT CEO, Andres De Leon.

The global business line’s services cover three key domains: product and systems engineering; digital and software engineering; and industrial operations.

For more information on Capgemini Engineering, visit here.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com


1 This Global Business Line has been in place since January 1, 2021. Capgemini’s Global Business Lines (GBLs) manage key offerings; taking care of pre-sales, solutioning, client focused delivery, and developing talents and expertise in key domains for the Group including high-growth and emerging markets.

Attachment


