U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -42.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,022.00
    -440.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,221.50
    -104.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.20
    -28.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.15
    -0.82 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.45
    +5.76 (+30.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    -0.0068 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7200
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,796.25
    -3,295.79 (-6.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.09
    -109.44 (-8.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.04
    -82.60 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Capgemini SE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press contact:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

PARIS and CHICAGO, September 20, 2021 – Capgemini today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension to its IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. Through this agreement, Capgemini will continue to develop, deploy, and maintain certain digital, e-commerce, and restaurant technology solutions that power consumer engagement across channels such as kiosk, Point of Sale (POS), web, global mobile application, drive thru and home delivery.

“McDonald’s has successfully undergone a rapid modernization of its platforms, digital channels and restaurant technology in the past four years in support of its strategic initiative, Accelerating the Arches,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Group. “This extension of our strategic relationship marks an important milestone in the transformation journey of McDonald's that dates back nearly 15 years. We are inspired by McDonald’s mission of making delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone and look forward to continuing our support of its customers-first vision for growth.”

“As a strategic provider, Capgemini plays a key role in everything we do when it comes to technology. Together, we have achieved greater speed, agility and scalability in how we develop and deploy digital technologies to better serve our customers through greater convenience and personalization,” said Daniel Henry, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer, McDonald’s Corporation. “As we look ahead, we are doubling down on the three Ds—Delivery, Digital and Drive Thru—with the goal of making our customer experiences faster and easier no matter how food is ordered or obtained in over 110 countries. Capgemini’s global strategic talent, market-leading capabilities and commitment to our shared values have been instrumental in McDonald’s digital transformation journey.”

“It’s impressive to see McDonald’s further solidify its top position in the industry given its investments in modernizing its technology platforms, channels and restaurants. The recent launch of its loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, is yet another example of the personal touches and conveniences at the heart of its customer experiences,” said Ted Levine, Head of Consumer Products, Retail, Distribution and Services, for Capgemini in the Americas. “Our Capgemini teams around the world take great pride in powering game-changing programs like this as well as the modernization of McDonald’s architecture and platforms. Together, we have transformed our joint ways of working shifting to more agile, product-centric development and creating a culture where top tech talent wants to work for McDonald’s and Capgemini. We look forward to our continuing relationship, committed to business outcomes that better serve customers, crews and communities.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 290,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fuelled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fall Amid Fed, China Risks; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe plunged and U.S. equity futures declined at the start of a week abounding with risks including spillover from China Evergrande Group’s woes, falling commodity prices and the Federal Reserve policy meeting.The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.4% at the open, with raw materials leading the decline as iron ore extended a slump below $100 a ton after China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity. Base metals including copper also fell as the dollar rose before

  • Dow futures drop 300 points as China property fears grow

    MARKET SNAPSHOT U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 300 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • European stocks follow Asia lower on property market jitters

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Evergrande on Monday plunged to over 11-year lows, extending losses as executives try to salvage its business prospects and as default fears grow over a looming deadline for payment obligations this week. Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 11.2%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Fed Meeting Looms; What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day, the market rally is at a turning point with a key Fed meeting on tap. What should investors do now?

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • China Defends Tech Crackdown in Meeting With Wall Street Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector.China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, according to a person familiar with th

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • Youth involved in the stock market are 'here to stay': Teen investor

    Seventeen-year-old Dylan Jin-Ngo became fascinated with the stock market when he was in sixth grade. Now the Huntington Beach teen spends much of his free time teaching other kids about markets.

  • Here's Why Moderna's Stock Could Crash Before the End of 2021

    If you invested in COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) last year, you're likely sitting on a fantastic return, as the stock is up more than 500% in 12 months (the S&P 500 has increased by just 31%). With a pricey valuation that's significantly higher than analyst price targets and a business that today is dependent on COVID-19, it may only be a matter of time before a correction takes place. Moderna could soon face more competition in the U.S.

  • $1,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Change Your Life in 20 Years

    Buying Netflix stock at its initial public offering back in 2002 would have yielded even better results, and a $1,000 investment in the entertainment company would now be worth about $492,000 based on today's stock price. With that kind of life-changing performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that are primed to be world beaters. Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a company that makes it easy to track and gather data from non-electronic objects -- bridging the Internet of Things into a world beyond smart cars, mobile devices, and connected toasters.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Evergrande Moment of Truth Arrives With Bond Payment Deadlines

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30% of face value.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.