Capgemini Press Release // Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

Capgemini SE
·2 min read
Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Michele Moore Duhen
Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | London
Tel.: +44 3709 053408
Email: Michele.MooreDuhen@capgemini.com
_____________________________

Metropolitan Police Service chooses Capgemini as its strategic infrastructure services provider

More agile IT service will help the UK’s largest police force to realize its digital policing vision

Paris and London, March 09, 2021 – Capgemini announced today that it has been chosen as the strategic IT infrastructure services provider for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK's largest police service, following a competitive tender process. Under the five-year contract, Capgemini will provide the MPS with a flexible and agile service that aims to offer an improved user experience for its more than 44,000 frontline officers and staff and improve its digital interaction with citizens. The contract was signed between Capgemini and London’s Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the strategic infrastructure services provider for MPS, one of the world’s leading police forces and one of the largest public sector organizations in the UK,” said Nive Bhagat, CEO of Cloud Infrastructure Services at Capgemini. “We will leverage our Automation Delivery Center and deep hybrid cloud expertise to deliver a world class service to MPS in support of its ultimate vision to be the most trusted police force in the world.”

Angus McCallum, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Metropolitan Police, said, “Capgemini will help us continue to develop the next stage in our journey towards Met’s digital policing vision. Capgemini was chosen as our infrastructure partner based on the strong capabilities demonstrated throughout the bid process. We look forward to working closely with Capgemini in the delivery of critical infrastructure services over the coming years.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment


  • Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

    Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier. The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

  • Wall Street Strategists See Rotation Powering Stocks to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity strategists are as bullish as ever, despite all the nervousness among investors about sky-high valuations and rising rates.Strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are counting on more gains from equities as investors rotate out of bonds and cash, and economic growth accelerates. Even if some stocks dip because of higher rates, there will be strong rallies in other sectors, according to Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs.“We are seeing this very significant rotation,” Cohen said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We are seeing some movement now in those sectors that do better when we come out of lockdown, and the good news on the vaccine will be helpful.”Goldman is expecting the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,300, implying a 13% increase from current levels and a new all-time high. The median S&P 500 forecast from a Bloomberg survey is 4,100 versus the index’s current level of 3,850.According to Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, this is the beginning of a bonds-to-equity switch. Stocks and bond yields were positively correlated in February, and when that’s happened in the past, equity prices were up an average of 6% six months later, he wrote in a note on Monday.“We worry when US 10-year bond yields rise above 2%, inflation expectations go above 3% or there is a large rise in the TIPS yield,” wrote Credit Suisse strategists. For now, all of those conditions are some ways off. The bank is sticking to a year-end forecast for the MSCI All-Country World Index Ex-U.S. of 375, which implies a 13% gain from today’s levels.Goldman Sachs makes a similar case in favor of equities. “History shows that equity funds generally experience inflows when real rates are rising,” strategists led by David Kostin said in a report on Friday.The bank predicted households will be the biggest source of U.S. equity demand, estimating purchases of $350 billion this year. Corporate buying will also be strong at $300 billion amid a resurgence of stock buybacks, Goldman Sachs said.At JPMorgan Chase & Co., the rotation out of technology and into cyclicals isn’t over yet. Airlines, hotels and auto suppliers are attractive, and investors should consider shorting online retail and technology, said strategist Mislav Matejka.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JD’s Fintech Arm Likely to Withdraw China IPO, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Technology, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year. It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co.’s massive stock offering in November, the SCMP said, citing two anonymous sources.The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the report said, and may resubmit a new listing application in the future. JD.com shares dropped 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. A representative for the company couldn’t immediately comment on the report.China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% of funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd., the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co., only kept about 2% of their loans on their books.Read more: China’s Fintech Giants Scramble to Rethink IPOs, Raise Cash (1)Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported. At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.Lufax Holding Ltd., which went public in New York at the end of October, just before Beijing launched its crackdown, had warned investors before its IPO that it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of regulatory trends.Its share price has seen some violent swings since listing and has dropped almost 13% since Feb. 16. It is, however, still trading 12.7% above its IPO price.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Worries BOE Officials Now Is Jobs, Not the Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown.A majority of the central bank’s policy makers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, have spent the past two weeks pointing out that slack in the economy. That includes unemployment that’s likely to rise and remain high for months to come, indicating little to push up the pace of consumer price gains.“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bailey said in a speech on Monday. “A note of realism though. Our latest forecasts in essence painted a picture of an economy that starts with a lower level of activity.”Rising yields in bond markets and signs inflation is about to pick up have spurred speculation that the bank is preparing to shift toward tightening monetary policy to ensure a recovery doesn’t overheat. With a contraction due in the first quarter and Covid restrictions lingering until the middle of the year, the bank is signaling it’ll maintain the stimulus measures it has in place for many more months.The question facing policy makers at their meeting on March 18 is whether market pricing of a 50-basis-point rate hike over the next three years, in addition to the recent gain in the pound’s exchange rate, is warranted, said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “And if not, then how and when” to act, she wrote in a report to clients.A handful of members of the Monetary Policy Committee have spoken out about the risks to the recovery.Jonathan Haskel said on March 5 that he’s “open to the possibility that the economy might need further support.”Gertjan Vlieghe said Feb. 22 that he worries “labor market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary.”Silvana Tenreyro said on March 3 that she sees no risk of inflation based on the BOE’s current forecasts.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about the prospect of inflation picking up, calling it a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. While economists expect it to accelerate to just below that goal this year, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE will likely ignore.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full REACT.There are other issues that could keep price growth contained. Unemployment reached 5% in the fourth quarter and is expected to average 5.9% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Another 16.1% of workers, or about 4.9 million people, were furloughed in January, receiving 80% of their pay while workplaces are closed.The central bank has promised to buy 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year as part of its quantitative easing program, which effectively keeps a lid on interest rates in markets. It’s buying about 4.4 billion pounds of assets a week and plans to slow that pace later in the year to ensure the program stretches until the end of December, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Feb. 17.“The correct stance is still the status quo,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, who reckons a pessimistic mood in markets is starting to dissipate. “They most likely won’t push back if you have one or two hikes priced in over the next two years. This situation could hold on for a while.”The central bank cut its benchmark rate twice at the start of the pandemic to a record low of 0.1%, and policy makers have repeatedly said they need evidence of a sustained recovery before considering to withdrawal monetary support.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget statement last week also fanned some of the optimism about a strong recovery, extending furlough payments until September and allowing millions more workers to access benefits. For the bank, that move will help limit unemployment and preserve jobs.Investors and some economists are looking beyond the pain that’s still to come with the country mired in its third national lockdown. They’re focusing on what Haldane says may be 300 billion pounds of unexpected savings that households accumulated while foreign holidays and eating out were banned and on the sharp recovery in output that’s expected when restrictions lift.Any tightening may not come for years, maybe until the first half of 2023, said Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc. Still, the bank may want to send a signal in the next few months that the next move is probably up, which would rule out both more QE and negative rates.“We expect the MPC to make another hawkish transition over the coming months, at least implicitly acknowledged that some tightening policy will be required over its three-year horizon,” Monks wrote in a report to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Israel Speeds Through Foreign-Currency Purchasing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel bought $4.9 billion in foreign currency in February, adding to its record haul a month earlier in a bid to slow the appreciation of the shekel.Purchases for the first two months of the year totaled about $11.7 billion, or almost 40% of the $30 billion program of interventions announced by the central bank for 2021. That helped bring reserves to a record $185 billion, or more than 45% of gross domestic product, according to a statement on Sunday.The bank said separately that it also bought 4.4 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) in sovereign bonds last month, as part of its effort to drive down costs for government borrowing and inject liquidity in the local market. Total purchases of government bonds since the beginning of the program a year ago reached 54.8 billion shekels.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Good Economic News Is Becoming a Double-Edged Sword for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapid souring in financial markets on Monday highlights how even the most positive news for the world economy is no fillip to risk assets weighed down by the anchor of the global bond market.Such is their sensitivity to rising Treasury yields, that the weekend approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package and a surge in China’s exports sent U.S. equity futures and other risk-sensitive assets lower. The Turkish lira and South African bonds tumbled while stocks sold off across much of Asia as the 10-year Treasury yield briefly pushed beyond 1.60%.“Profit taking is not over yet, given that the yield continues rising and investors have become cautious,” said Jackson Wong, Hong Kong-based asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. “The 10-year bond yield at around 1.6% is not good for asset valuations and there is no prospect that the yield increase will stop in the near-term.”Improving data and the imminent passing of the second-biggest stimulus program in U.S. history has turned optimism about a recovery into fears of an overheating economy triggering sooner-than-expected rate hikes. The very measures policy makers have been pushing to fight the pandemic are now fueling volatility in bond and equity markets and spurring a rethink of stretched valuations in assets across the world.“Longer-term yields are likely to stay elevated and possibly so elevated that they cast a nasty pall over risk assets,” said Steven Barrow, head of FX strategy at Standard Bank. “We could see 10-year yields at 2%, or more by the middle of the year”Man Group Plc has warned emerging-market debt is nearing a tipping point as U.S. yields climb, while BlackRock Inc. said there was no immediate end in sight to a bond selloff that has drawn comparisons with the 2013 taper tantrum.For Sue Trinh, managing director for global macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, the key market to watch now is credit, which has remained relatively unshaken amid broad financial conditions that are still easy.Among the key moves in markets on Monday:Nasdaq futures lost as much a 2.2%; the yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped as much as 5 basis points to 1.61%The Turkish lira fell 1.6%, making it the worst-performing emerging market currencyYields on 10-year South African bonds, a bellwether for risk assets, rose 25bps to 9.5%The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index reversed losses to trade 0.5% higher, extending last week 0.9% advance“Momentum is strong in the bond selloff,” said Manulife’s Trinh. “We are in Fed blackout now for the next week and the risk is that momentum takes on a life of its own.”While the U.S. stimulus package needs to go back to the House for a final vote expected Tuesday, economists are already boosting their forecasts for growth. And though an advance in Treasury yields is often seen as a sign of economic strength, the pace of the move has sparked concern about a disorderly spiral downwards in bond prices.“A rise of another 50 basis points – toward 2% on the 10-year U.S. Treasury – leaves markets highly vulnerable to correction,” said John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon.(Updates prices, adds BNY Melon comment in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SNB Breathes Easy as Franc Drop Rebuts Critics on Two Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- For Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan, the franc’s precipitous drop to a 20-month low against the euro has come at a helpful moment after an open season for attacks on his policies.Just over two weeks ago, his institution endured one of the most stinging critiques of its monetary regime in recent years, as a trio of prominent economists accused officials of not trying hard enough to stoke inflation.That followed a salvo three months earlier from the opposite perspective as the U.S. Treasury under Donald Trump’s former administration branded Switzerland a manipulator, damning its framework for capping currency gains with interventions.Now, after portfolio shifts by global investors positioning for higher inflation sent the franc down 3% within a fortnight, crossing the 1.10 per euro mark, SNB officials suddenly have breathing space on both fronts.With the Swiss economy suffering due to the pandemic, the weaker currency can give growth and inflation a welcome fillip. The franc’s downward momentum also means the central bank doesn’t need to lift a finger in foreign exchange markets, avoiding irritation to the new U.S. administration.“It’s really positive for the SNB, because they don’t need to intervene,” said Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS Group AG. “Interventions would be a difficult topic when you have to sit down with the Americans.”Big SpenderThe currency drop, triggered by a selloff of haven assets on expectations of a global recovery after the pandemic, is fortuitous for an institution that has spent years and eyewatering sums to rein in the franc and ward off deflation.Yet even with the SNB’s interventions, and the world’s lowest interest rate of -0.75%, price pressures have stayed persistently feeble.That prompted Stefan Gerlach, a former Irish central bank official, who is now at EFG International AG, Yvan Lengwiler of the University of Basel, and Charles Wyplosz of Geneva’s Graduate Institute to call for the SNB to revise their inflation target and adopt a new currency strategy.Their attack last month was one of the most powerful the SNB faced for a while. Officials, who have used aggressive interventions to fight franc gains for more than a decade, responded that they saw no need to overhaul their approach.That policy is what drew the attention of the U.S. Treasury in December, when it designated Switzerland a currency manipulator along with Vietnam.Uncomfortable SNB officials responded with defiance that they won’t stop intervening, though data suggest the intensity of any market activity has diminished of late. The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the central bank -- an early indicator for foreign exchange purchases -- declined last week.Policy makers will probably reiterate their intervention pledge, along with their commitment to negative rates, at the March 25 monetary policy decision.How or when the Swiss can resolve the disagreement is unclear. Even at a level of around 1.11 per euro, economists still consider the franc strong. It traded at 1.10878 per euro as of 11:09 a.m. in London on Monday.Standard Chartered strategists expect the franc to drop to 1.1450 per euro in the third quarter before reversing again. “The recent move higher in EUR-CHF has legs,” they wrote in a report.Whether any drop can generate sustained price growth remains to be seen. With inflation negative for more than a year, and paltry wage growth, pressure may remain on the SNB to follow counterparts such as the European Central Bank with a strategy rethink.“They need to conduct a review; Is right now the right moment? I’m not sure,” said Banque Pictet & Cie SA economist Nadia Gharbi. “I think they’ll cross their fingers and hope the franc doesn’t appreciate again.”(Updates with franc in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • Bitcoin’s 2021 Returns Destroy Everything on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs Says

    Goldman Sachs didn't start ranking bitcoin versus global assets until late January, but its year-to-date return is double the next-closest competitor.

  • Why you may want to wait before filing your taxes this year

    With President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, your 2020 tax return has become a moving target.

  • These teens are having fun in today’s stock market, and, for the most part, making money — here are the secrets to their early success

    They have been trading longer than many adults, and are learning valuable lessons about investing early. MarketWatch speaks to four teenagers who are taking on the markets.

  • Coupang’s $3.6 Billion IPO Shows U.S. Is King for Tech IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s initial public offering is on track to be the largest listing by a Korean company in a decade. And, like most of the major tech offerings these days, it’s happening in New York.There are three big reasons that explain why the U.S. is a better pick for the e-tailer backed by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. Perhaps most significantly, New York offers a considerable valuation premium. It also has a deeper, more liquid market, and allows uneven voting rights that would benefit Coupang’s founder, Harvard Business School drop-out Bom Kim.The U.S. has been the destination of choice for mega tech IPOs, with 2020’s biggest debuts Airbnb Inc. and DoorDash Inc. both listed in New York. Chinese e-commerce giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. also went public there. Coupang is seeking to raise up to $3.6 billion in its IPO and could garner a value of more than $50 billion. That would make it the largest float by a Korean company since Samsung Group took its insurance unit public at home in 2010.Had the loss-making e-commerce firm listed in Korea -- which from this month will allow unprofitable companies to go public -- Coupang could have fetched a maximum valuation of just $10 billion, according to Suh YongGu, a marketing professor at Sookmyung University.“The history of capitalism in South Korea is short, so Koreans don’t ascribe high valuations to loss-making companies,” said Suh.South Korea’s stock market is less than 70 years old, and is dominated by chaebols, or family-controlled industrial groups. In fact, SK Bioscience Co., a unit of SK Group, one of the county’s largest chaebols, will be the latest to have a stock market presence when it goes public this month. The maker of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine for Korea, is seeking to raise $1.3 billion ahead of its March 18 listing, according to Korean-language Seoul Economic Daily Monday.Korean investors’ appetite for their homegrown entrepreneur-led startups, however, will be tested in coming months with IPOs by Krafton Inc., the creator of hit game PUBG, and the country’s biggest mobile-only bank Kakao Bank. Unlike Coupang, those firms are profitable.Coupang has lost money in the last three years, recording an accumulated deficit of $4.12 billion as of December, according to its filing. Thanks to the surge in online shopping during the pandemic, however, it managed to nearly double its revenue to $12 billion last year.A $51 billion valuation would put Coupang among the five most valuable companies in Korea, of which Samsung Electronics Co. is the biggest. Korea’s other big startups with growing clout in e-commerce -- the $58 billion Internet conglomerate Naver Corp., and the $39 billion messaging app Kakao Corp. -- are both listed in Seoul, but were both profitable when they went public. The two are backed by entrepreneurs and not linked to the chaebols like Samsung Group.In fact, Coupang’s listing in the U.S. will allow it to exceed the combined market value of the six chaebol-owned retailers trying to expand their presence in e-commerce -- E-Mart Inc., Lotte Shopping Co., GS Retail Co., Shinsegae Inc., BGF Retail Co., and Hyundai Department Store Co..Liquidity is another allure of the U.S. market, allowing companies to raise funds frequently through secondary share sales. Korea’s stock market, at a total value of $2.12 trillion, is a fraction of the $44.2 trillion of the U.S., according to Bloomberg data.“It’s easier for investors to exit” their stakes in the U.S., said Seo Sang-Young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul. “And the trading volume is much larger.”And finally, a U.S. listing gives founders more power.Korea doesn’t allow uneven voting rights, favored by tech firms like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., who see it as a way for founders to focus on the long-term. But the U.S. does, even if the ownership structure is itself not without controversy, as it lacks shareholder protections. Kim, Coupang’s 42-year-old founder, will end up with 76.7% of the company’s voting rights with just 10.2% of its outstanding shares.“We would have liked Coupang to list in Korea,” said Kim Sung-gon, a spokesperson at Korea Stock Exchange. “But we respect the company’s choice.”Korea IPO Boom Year Kicks Off With Coupang FloatStill, missing out on the chance to buy into one of the country’s hottest companies in the biggest Asian company IPO since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion New York listing in 2014 is rankling the retail investors who have come to dominate Korea’s stock market since the pandemic spread.“There is certainly regret among retail investors that they cannot buy into the IPO,” said Kim DongJoo, the CEO of Iruda Discretionary Investment, a Seoul-based investment firm catering to retail investors seeking to buy foreign stocks.Largest IPOs by Korean Companies:Coupang prides itself on its same-day or at least pre-dawn deliveries. It is also giving its warehouse staff and 15,000 full-time delivery workers a total of $90 million in pre-IPO stock, a unique largess that comes at a time when the deaths of a string of couriers from overwork as online orders soared is causing a national uproar.“We believe we are the first company in Korea to make our front-line employees stockholders,” Kim said in a letter to shareholders in Coupang’s IPO filing.Five Coupang warehouse workers have died in the past year, according to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a major labor organization. On Saturday, a Coupang delivery driver was found dead in an incident which Yonhap News said showed symptoms his colleagues attributed to overwork.Coupang said in a statement on Monday that the deceased worker had “worked around four days a week on average and worked about 40 hours for the past 12 weeks.” It added, however, that it would “make efforts to thoroughly protect the health and safety of workers.”(Updates with Coupang’s statement on a worker’s recent death in the last two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The FAANG stocks, in these uncertain times, are expected to rise as much as 35% over the next year

    On March 8, David Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, said during an interview with Joe Kernen of CNBC that the rise in interest rates on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) to a yield of about 1.60% signaled that a major risk for U.S. bonds and stocks was “off the table.” Tepper, whose predictions are closely watched by Wall Street, went on to say that the expected $1.9 trillion government stimulus would be a near-term catalyst for stocks, pointing to Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as especially attractive. Amazon’s shares fell 8.5% for the three-week period through the close March 5.

  • Former Chinese Government Minister: Country Is 30 Years Away From Top-Tier Manufacturing

    A former high-ranking Chinese government minister has said that China is at least 30 years away from becoming a “great power” in the manufacturing sector. What Happened: China has been the world’s dominant figure in manufacturing since 2010, according to United Nations data, with $4.8 trillion in industrial added value last year and a nearly 30% global share that is approximately equal to the combined share of the U.S., Germany and Japan. China’s State Council Development Research Center issued a report in January that defined the nation as being in the third tier in a four-tier ranking system based on key criteria including innovation, quality and effectiveness, environmental factors and global competitiveness, according to a South China Morning Post report. In comparison, the U.S., Germany and Switzerland were in the top tier, while Japan, South Korea, Singapore and France were in the second. In a speech before the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the government’s leading advisory body, former Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei warned that while China reigns in terms of industrial supply chains and accounts for more than one-third of global manufacturing output, its industries’ dependence on U.S. high-tech products including semiconductors remains a strategic obstacle that needs to be overcome. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao, who stepped down from his ministry post last year after a decade in office. "The ratio of manufacturing output to GDP has been declining too early and too quickly, which not only weighs on economic growth and affects employment, but also brings security loopholes to our industries and diminishes our economy's ability to withstand risks, and its global competitiveness." Related Link: Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys M Ethereum What Happens Next: Miao said a lack of progress on market-oriented financial reforms including tax relief and a deficit of high-tech talent in manufacturing is keeping the sector from reaching its fullest potential. "China's manufacturing industry has made great achievements in recent years, but the situation of being 'big but not strong' and 'comprehensive but not good' has not been fundamentally changed," he said. "We must maintain our strategic resolve, stay clear-headed and deeply understand the gaps and deficiencies." Miao, who is now vice chairman of the CPPCC’s economic committee, also acknowledged that China’s services sector has overtaken manufacturing as the nation’s main economic force, with 54.5% of its economic output last year coming from the services sector versus 37.8% from manufacturing. “We should emphasize the strategic role and contribution of manufacturing and stabilize its share of the economy,” Miao said. “We should protect our most comprehensive manufacturing system and upgrade our self-reliance in industry and supply chains.” Related Link: Tesla Reaches 6,000 Supercharger Installs In China Miao Wei. Photo courtesy G20 Argentina/Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDisney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Opens To Disappointing .6M Domestic Box OfficeMarkets Close On Positive Note After Turbulent Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AI Is Here; 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Hi tech is the cool kid of investment sectors, offering an unbeatable combination of cutting edge chic and long-term stock market returns. It’s understandable; our digital world has clearly passed a point of no return in the integration of tech with our daily lives. Tech companies, whether large or small, are clearly in a position to gain from this trend, offering the products and innovations that will facilitate and expand the growth of our high-tech footprint. Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is at the forefront the tech wave. AI systems, which allow machines to learn from experience, adapt to change, and process more information faster than ever before, are powering the evolution of tech. New AI systems are making possible autonomous vehicles, personalizing sales and marketing, and speeding up the networked systems that hold the digital universe together. From an investor standpoint, the companies that are building and using AI systems now are in position for gains in the near future. AI is here, and it’s only going to expand its presence. With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on three "Strong Buy" stocks, according to the analyst community, which are making profitable use of AI technology, and jockeying for position out of the gate. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) We’ll start in the medtech segment, where iCAD produces solutions, including advanced image analysis, radiation therapy, and workflow to facilitate early identification and treatments for cancer. iCAD offers a comprehensive platform of hardware and software. The company’s ProFound AI Risk tool is an integrated platform that streamlines the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer; the VeraLook platform uses similar advanced technology to improve image processing in the detection of colon polyps. Medical technology is in high demand, and iCAD’s AI-powered platforms take common diagnostic tools and improve their accuracy. It’s part of a natural trend in medtech, of greater integration of tools and treatments. The field, like much of the medical industry, is growth, and iCAD reported $10.5 million in revenues for 4Q20, a sequential gain of 47%, which was powered by a 70% sequential gain in product revenue from ProFound AI. Year-over-year, quarterly revenue was up 11%, and the ProFound AI sales, in particular, gained 21%. Covering this stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Francois Brisebois sees ProFound AI as powerful gainer for the company. "We believe growth investors will be rewarded over the years as ICAD gains further share in a growing TAM by providing transformative AI-driven breast cancer detection products as well as targeted, efficient, cancer therapy solutions (quality over quantity). We believe ICAD represents an attractive vehicle for investors looking for exposure to biotech innovation themes and AI data growth waves. Ultimately, while ProFound AI Risk is in its very early stages of launch, we believe it represents a great example of AI's potential in changing treatment paradigms," Brisebois opined. Unsurprisingly, Brisebois rates ICAD an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $27 price target. This figure implies a 63% one-year upside. (To watch Brisebois’ track record, click here) The unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on ICAD shares shows that Wall Street is in broad agreement with Oppenheimer’s analyst; there are 7 Buy-side ratings on ICAD shares. The $21.57 average price target implies an upside of 30% from the $16.55 trading price. (See ICAD stock analysis on TipRanks) Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Not every high-end AI stock is based in the US. Shifting our view to China, we’ll take a look at Baidu, the Asian giant’s largest search engine. In fact, Baidu is the largest internet search platform in the world’s largest language, used daily by well over 1.3 billion people. Baidu has a massive userbase, and just because Western and Chinese internet systems aren’t interconnected doesn’t mean that Western investors should overlook BIDU stock. Baidu’s gains are driven by a series of initiatives. The company benefits, like Google, from placing targeted ads on the search platform, ads that are powered by AI software. In addition, Baidu has been expanding the potentialities of its AI, moving into cloud computing and autonomous vehicles. In the past year, the company has even begun launching an autonomous vehicle system, the 14-passenger Apolong bus, in Guangzhou. In February, Baidu reported 4Q20 earnings and revenues, with slightly mixed results. The top line revenues came in at $4.6 billion, just below the forecast of $4.7 billion, but was still up 12% year-over-year; EPS on the other hand, at $3.08, slipped 25% yoy despite beating the forecast by over 10%. Among BIDU's bulls is Fawne Jiang, a 5-star analyst with Benchmark, who writes: “BIDU is making great strides monetizing new AI initiatives including smart transportation and intelligent driving, which should fuel the Company’s longer-term growth. We believe BIDU is well positioned to grow into a meaningfully expanded TAM capitalizing on growth opportunities in cloud, smart transportation, intelligent driving and other AI initiatives.” In line with these upbeat comments, Jiang rates BIDU as a Buy, and sets a $385 price target that indicates confidence in a 65% upside potential. (To watch Jiang’s track record, click here) With 14 recent Buy ratings, opposed to only 4 Holds, the BIDU shares have earned a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $232.68, and its $343.44 average price target implies ~48% upside from that level. (See BIDU stock analysis on TipRanks) Five9 (FIVN) Let’s look into the cloud now, where Five9 offers a scalable contact center platform using an AI cloud technology. Contact centers have been a successful growth segment in the past couple of decades, and cloud computing has changed the way we use software. AI, by making computers smarter and data analysis faster, more efficient, and more accurate, has revolutionized both; contact centers using AI ‘smart’ clouds can track and route calls, process information, and direct callers and service agents to each other faster for better results. In 4Q20, the most recent reported, the company showed 39% year-over-year growth in revenue, to $127.9 million – a company record. EPS, however, was negative, with the loss hitting 11 cents per share. This was an unfortunate turnaround from the 1-cent EPS profit posted in the year-ago quarter. On a more positive note, the company finished 2020 with $67.3 million in operating cash flow, up 31% from the prior year. Also of interest to investors, Five9 on March 4 announced that it has been selected as the cloud computing vendor for CANCOM, a leading UK IT company. The partnership makes Five9 the platform that CANCOM will use to expand its call center services, and gives Five9 a strong foothold in the European market. Weighing in for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Jeff Van Rhee noted, “Digital transformations have been kicked into high gear by COVID and the genie is not going back in the bottle. In addition, FIVN has been very aggressive over the past few years moving to public cloud for the entire stack and layering in outstanding AI capabilities. Demand for AI was noted to be playing an extremely important role in many of the largest deals… there’s little doubt about the momentum, performance, and remaining opportunity for FIVN.” Van Rhee puts a Buy rating on the stock, along with a $215 price target implying a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Van Rhee’s track record, click here) Once again, we are looking at a Strong Buy stock. The analyst consensus rating here is based on 17 recent reviews, including 15 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are trading for $153.81 and have a $202.31 average price target, making the 12-month upside ~32%. (See FIVN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.