Capgemini SE: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Capgemini SE
·1 min read
  • CAP
Capgemini SE
Capgemini SE

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,379,132,192
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 28, 2022.

Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Capgemini SE filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its 2021 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’Enregistrement Universel), which does include the following documents:

  • the 2021 annual financial report,

  • the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and the observations of the auditors thereon, and

  • the share buyback program description.

The abovementioned French version of the Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It is also available on the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/.

The English version will be made available shortly on the following page of the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/.

o 0 o

Attachment


