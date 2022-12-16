U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Capgemini SE: Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights

Capgemini SE
·1 min read
Capgemini SE

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,388,656,904
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, December 16, 2022

Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)



Information date



Total number of shares of the share capital



Total number of
Theoretical Voting rights*



December 15, 2022



173,582,113



173,582,113

* The total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights (Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority “AMF”).

o 0 o

Attachment


