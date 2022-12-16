Capgemini SE: Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights

Capgemini SE

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,388,656,904

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, December 16, 2022

Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)





Information date



Total number of shares of the share capital







Total number of

Theoretical Voting rights*



December 15, 2022







173,582,113



173,582,113

* The total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights (Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority “AMF”).

o 0 o

Attachment



