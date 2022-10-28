U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,784.25
    -35.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,933.00
    -141.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,096.50
    -138.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.60
    -10.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -1.46 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.10
    -10.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    -0.18 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    +0.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9680
    +0.6970 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,223.17
    -528.78 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.11
    -13.28 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,021.82
    -51.87 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Capgemini signs agreement to acquire Quantmetry to enrich its AI and data consulting capabilities in France

Capgemini SE
·2 min read
Capgemini SE
Capgemini SE

Media relations:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601
sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini signs agreement to acquire Quantmetry to enrich its AI and data consulting capabilities in France

Paris, October 28, 2022 - Capgemini announced today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Quantmetry, an independent consulting firm specializing in mathematical data modelling and artificial intelligence (AI) technological solutions. Quantmetry will strengthen the capabilities of Capgemini in France to deliver data transformation at scale and in the development of innovative, high-impact products and services powered by trusted AI. It will also enhance services that enable intelligent industry1 and major business and technological transformations. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Created in 2011 in Paris, Quantmetry has built a reputation with major French players in manufacturing, energy, retail, consumer goods and insurance. The acquisition of Quantmetry will deepen the value creation expertise of Capgemini Invent, the digital innovation, design and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, as well as increase its capacity to execute in France. It will also strengthen Capgemini's leadership position in the AI and data consulting and transformation market.

"A significant part of our business is already specifically in this area," says Mathieu Dougados, Managing Director, Capgemini Invent in France. "Quantmetry brings to Capgemini Invent specialist skills coupled with business and sector expertise that are highly complementary to those already existing within the Group, with very promising synergies. Our teams share the same values and the same ambition to carry out meaningful projects. This new team will enable us to be even stronger in sustainability services notably on our Data for Net Zero offering. With Quantmetry, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-impact transformation programs.”

"We look forward to being part of Capgemini and continuing to develop our expertise and values within the Group, as well as growing our people and delivering exemplary and impactful projects to our clients,” adds Jeremy Harroch, CEO and Founder of Quantmetry. Our consultants, engineers and researchers will be able to put our R&D and machine learning expertise at the center of an ecosystem of excellence. We are committed to promoting the ethical use of mathematics for business decision-making and the common good, in a pioneering spirit."

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 Intelligent Industry: refers to the digital transformation of industrial and technology companies. Capgemini's vision of smart industry incorporates the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, as well as the convergence of IT (information technology) and OT (operational technology), paving the way for a technology revolution in R&D, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, operations and services. These large-scale transformation programs are data driven.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • French economy ekes out meagre growth in Q3, inflation hits record high

    France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter as household spending stagnated and a sharp jump in inflation in October pointed to the headwinds looming in the final quarter of the year. France's economy grew 0.2% in the July-September period, in line with market expectations, preliminary data from the INSEE official statistics agency showed. On an EU-harmonised basis, inflation rose 1.3% month-on-month, driven upwards by petrol product costs and food prices.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc ( LON:UPGS ) by...

  • Analysis-Cracks appear in Credit Suisse comeback plans

    After months of reflecting, Credit Suisse's chairman Axel Lehmann revealed an overhaul "to rebuild Credit Suisse as a strong ... bank with a firm foundation, rock-solid like our Swiss mountains". The announcement of the blueprint early on Thursday triggered a sell-off in the bank's stock that lobbed more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion) off its market worth, almost a fifth of its value, taking its worth to less than 11 billion Swiss francs. Unusually, Swiss regulator FINMA too struck a guarded tone, saying it would keep close tabs on the bank as it rolls out its plan.

  • Xiaomi winds down financial services business in India

    Xiaomi has quietly discontinued its financial services in India, less than three years after launching payment and lending apps in the key global market, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, retreating from what analysts say is a $1 trillion opportunity. Xiaomi and NPCI did not respond to a request for comment. The abrupt wind down of the financial services business is a setback for Xiaomi India, which commands the smartphone market in the country and has aggressively expanded its offerings to increase profits as the company's hardware business operates on razor-thin margins.

  • Gujarat: Tata to make military aircraft with Airbus in India

    This is the first time a private company will be manufacturing military aircraft in India.

  • Amazon Plunges 20% on Earnings Miss -- Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

    Amazon has been trading sideways to lower for two years. Is there more pain ahead, or is Amazon stock a buy now?

  • Amazon Rout Sets Up Retreat Below $1 Trillion Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s market value is set to fall below $1 trillion after its disappointing earnings report late Thursday sent investors running for the exit.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsThe stock fell as much as 21% to

  • Amazon is seeing e-commerce slowdown 'trickling into its AWS business': Analyst

    CFRA Analyst Arun Sundaram joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Amazon earnings and how Amazon Web Services is being impacted.

  • Tech giants feel pain as cloud spending cuts suggest slowdown

    In a further sign that large companies may be girding against an imminent recession, U.S. tech giants Amazon.com, Microsoft and Intel said this week that customers were taking an axe to cloud and datacenter spending. Cloud services for years has been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home. Growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the firm's lucrative cloud unit serving enterprises, has ticked down consistently in the past four quarters, adjusted for changes in forex.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Apple, Amazon, Intel, and more

    Apple, Amazon, and Intel are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Thursday, October 27, 2022.

  • Jim Cramer said Meta shares had ‘nowhere else to go but up’ in June and now he’s really sorry

    “I was wrong," Jim Cramer said of Meta on Thursday. "I trusted this management team. That was ill-advised."

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • Intel stock ticks up on strong earnings beat, slight revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the third-quarter earnings figures reported by Intel.

  • Why the metaverse is good — even if Meta stock says otherwise: analyst

    Meta has to build out the metaverse, Goldman Sachs argues.

  • 11 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best very cheap stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds. On June 13, CNBC reported that the S&P 500 ended more than 21% below […]

  • Intel layoffs are expected in Q4

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) will be reducing its workforce, cutting items from its product portfolio and implementing stringent cost controls as the chipmaker battens down for economic headwinds that it expects to persist “well into 2023.”

  • Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations

    Here's what went down today for Amazon in its Q3 earnings.