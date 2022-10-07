U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Capgemini to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities in Germany with the acquisition of Braincourt GmbH

Capgemini SE
·2 min read
Capgemini SE
Capgemini SE

Media relations:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601
sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities in Germany
with the acquisition of Braincourt GmbH

Paris, October 7, 2022 Capgemini announced today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Braincourt, a specialist in business intelligence and data science services. The acquisition will enhance Capgemini’s in demand data and analytics capabilities in Germany and Northern Europe. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Stuttgart, Braincourt’s team members are located across Germany, and in Austria and Switzerland. It has built a reputation for its industry leading capabilities in business intelligence, data science and advanced project management services, in particular across the controlling domains of key business functions such as Finance, HR, Production and Logistics. Braincourt’s client base is highly complementary to Capgemini’s, and includes leading brands in the Automotive, Construction, Energy and Telecommunications industries.

Braincourt will bring to Capgemini a well-established track record in the design and implementation of advanced business intelligence, AI, analytics and data science solutions for optimizing performance management and business processes,said Zhiwei Jiang, CEO of Capgemini’s Insights & Data Global Business Line and member of the Group Executive Committee. “The team of experts are a natural fit for Capgemini in terms of culture, as well as their portfolio of data driven services, key accounts and competences. I am happy to welcome them to the Group.”

Comments Günter Hauser, Executive Partner of Braincourt, We are very much looking forward to bringing our deep expertise – for instance in the business function controlling domain - to augment Capgemini’s data and analytics offerings. Not only will our team members benefit from contributing to projects that leverage Capgemini’s breadth and depth of business offerings but our clients, many of whom are global brands, will have access to a much broader range of services that can be delivered for them across the globe.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment


