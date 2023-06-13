Capita handed £50m to run new fraud hotline despite pensioner data breach

Hack

Capita has been handed a £50m contract to run a new national fraud reporting hotline despite being at the centre of a data breach that has potentially affected millions of pensioners.

City of London Police has awarded the outsourcer a five year contract to run the replacement for the Action Fraud reporting hotline, which is being axed next year after heavy criticism.

The decision comes just months after Capita was hit by a cyber attack that saw the personal details of pensioners and businesses stolen. Capita and its customers have admitted that those caught up in the attack are at heightened risk of fraud.

More than 350 pension funds that used Capita software were affected by a Russian-linked cyber attack in April. Personal data belonging to millions of retirement savers may have been stolen in the attack.

Funds affected included the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), the biggest private pension pot in Britain.

Last month it wrote to 470,000 of its members to warn that their data “may have been accessed by a third party”, including National Insurance numbers and dates of birth.

The contract award so soon after the incident leaves Capita open to accusations it is inadvertently profiting from its own failures.

A spokesman for Capita declined to comment.

It is understood that the outsourcer was selected as preferred bidder around a month before the hack.

City of London Police said Capita would help “protect more people and businesses from fraud and cybercrime through giving targeted and timely advice on how to avoid the latest fraud threats”.

Capita will employ 150 call handlers for the new service who will work from home. Each will be given specialist coaching, including “enhanced victim support and empathy training”.

The new service, which will launch next year, replaces Action Fraud. The current fraud reporting hotline has been heavily criticised for the low volume of investigations and convictions it has generated.

Last year the Office for National Statistics revealed that just 1 in 1,000 fraud reports are solved by police.

Fraud makes up 40pc of all crime across England and Wales but accounts for just 2pc of police budgets, according to the Public Accounts Committee.

Angela McLaren, Commissioner of the City of London Police, said: “Key to success is having the right supply chain, and, after a rigorous procurement process, I am confident we have secured quality suppliers who will work with us in delivering our aims and objectives.”



Jon Lewis, Capita chief executive, said: “We are incredibly proud to be chosen to deliver the new fraud reporting service for City of London Police, and are focused on providing an empathetic and seamless service for all potential victims of fraud.

“This new contract is testament to our proven track record of delivering digitally enabled customer management for citizens – including some of the most vulnerable people in society – and reflects our commitment to delivering an outstanding service to our public sector clients.”

Capita has said addressing the fallout from the recent Russia-linked cyber attack will cost it up to £20m.

