Capita (LON:CPI) shareholders have endured a 84% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Capita plc (LON:CPI) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 84%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Capita moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 7.1% per year is viewed as evidence that Capita is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Capita has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Capita stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Capita has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.9% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 13% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Capita you should be aware of.

We will like Capita better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

