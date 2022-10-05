U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,781.00
    -22.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,198.00
    -167.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,570.25
    -70.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.80
    -14.70 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.33
    -0.19 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.41
    -0.69 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4530
    +0.2540 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,257.44
    +344.50 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.18
    +13.74 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.85
    -44.61 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Capitainer enters collaboration with the University of Florida and Dr. Timothy Garrett

·2 min read

Goal to accelerate method development for implementation of Capitainer's qDBS-sampling for clinical diagnostics in the US and globally

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Swedish medtech start-up Capitainer today announced that the company has entered a collaboration agreement with Timothy J. Garrett Laboratory, College of Medicine, University of Florida. Dr. Tim Garrett is one of the leading experts and an authority in the US when it comes to applying mass spectrometry within the area of metabolomics and its clinical applications with a huge network of collaborating partners including clinics at UF and externally.

The aim with the new collaboration is to accelerate method development and pave the way for broader use of the qDBS technology in clinical diagnosis. Capitainer has shown to have a superior product for self-sampling with excellent usability and volumetric accuracy and precision. However, there is a shortage of clinical laboratories and methods for microsamples collected at home, and the collaboration will accelerate development of necessary laboratory tools.

"I'm excited about developing precision diagnostics that will enable future health care and look forward to this collaborative effort," said Dr. Timothy Garrett, an associate professor in the university's Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine. "Our success would mean a changed landscape for medical diagnostics."

Dr. Donald H. Chace, Capitainer's North Americas representative will also add his vast experience in dried blood spot analysis, covering Neonatology, Clinical Chemistry, Newborn Screening, Mass Spectrometry and Forensic Science. This combined with Garrett's access to a network of clinics for collaboration will, Capitainer believes, create the ideal foundation for new testing method development and validation.

"I have known Tim for ten years. Now we can together develop new clinical analysis in areas of screening, diagnostics and metabolomics research starting at the 1st Step. A new, improved, more precise, protected dried blood spot." says Dr. Chace.

Capitainer's qDBS-sampling technology has been validated in real world population studies. No less than 97% of the cards sent back by regular mail to the lab met the approved quality standard for analysis. Additionally, a major study published in Clinica Chimica Acta on the advantages of volumetric microsampling DBS devices in monitoring patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), demonstrated conclusively the superiority of Capitainer's solution over conventional cards and competition, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0009898122012566.

Visit www.capitainer.se

Contacts
Christopher Aulin, CEO
T: +46 708 977 577
Email: aulin@capitainer.se

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capitainer-enters-collaboration-with-the-university-of-florida-and-dr-timothy-garrett-301640807.html

SOURCE Capitainer

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c4170.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for KIE

  • Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 66%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Churchill China plc ( LON:CHH ), it is important to understand the...

  • American Express Travel Is Right on Point for Certain Millennial Travelers

    A majority of American Express’ new customers — 60 percent — in the second quarter belonged to the Generation Z and millennial generations, a metric very much noticed at subsidiary American Express Travel. “Their mindset around culturally impactful travel is helping to shape what we do,” Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, told Skift […]

  • German exports beat expectations despite cooling global economy

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports rose slightly more than expected in August despite a cooling global economy, rising interest rates and material shortages, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Imports also increased more than expected, rising 3.4% to 131.9 billion euros, the seventh month in a row of growth. High energy costs due to the war in Ukraine are slowing domestic production, which will have a negative effect on exports, said VP bank's head economist Thomas Gitzel.

  • Amazon sues Washington state labor agency over safety citation

    The move is in response to a citation the Department of Labor & Industries issued against the Seattle tech giant in March.

  • Italy Has a Registry of 73 Unvetted Crypto Firms

    Companies entered into a new registry for crypto firms have said they’ve secured regulatory approval in Italy, but the country's supervisory body – the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori – hasn't actually checked their operations.

  • One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners delisted amid an Amazon mining probe

    An investigation by The Associated Press in January revealed how Sao Paulo-based Marsam shared ownership links and processes gold on behalf of an intermediary accused by Brazilian prosecutors of buying tarnished gold from Indigenous territories and other protected areas.

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter About-Face Would Add to Hefty Tesla, SpaceX Workload

    The billionaire’s lengthy to-do list would get longer if he completes his proposed $44 billion social-media purchase.

  • There’s new evidence for a sixth ocean deep below Earth’s crust, scientists say

    The new research shows a watery layer may extend further into the depths of the planet than first thought

  • Bay Area scientist shares Nobel Prize in physics

    John F. Clauser shared the Nobel Prize in physics for his work in quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption. Allie Rasmus reports

  • Nobel physics prize goes to sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics that laid the groundwork for rapidly-developing new applications in computing and cryptography. "Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said of the laureates -- Aspect, who is French, Clauser, an American and Zeilinger, an Austrian. The scientists all conducted experiments into quantum entanglement, where two particles are linked regardless of the space between them, a field that unsettled Albert Einstein himself, who once referred to it in a letter as "spooky action at a distance".

  • Meet Europe's first female commander of the ISS

    STORY: This is Samantha Cristoforetti – the first European female commander of the International Space Station.The Italian astronaut recently took part in a Q&A session with young girls, accompanied by a lookalike Barbie doll.“Why did you want to become an astronaut?”“Growing up I was fascinated by the night sky, and the idea of flying to space, and the sense of adventure and exploration. And being an astronaut kind of brings all those passions and interests of me together.”Born in Milan in 1977, Cristoforetti studied mechanical engineering and then joined the Italian Air Force as a pilot.In 2009, she was selected by the European Space Agency to become Italy’s first female astronaut.As ISS commander, her tasks is to maintain communication with the teams on Earth and to coordinate the crew’s response in the event of an emergency. She is also be responsible for the performance and wellbeing of the astronauts in orbit. “Who will look after you in space when you get sick?”“Well I hope I do not get sick. See – up here you cannot catch a cold, because there’s nobody who can pass onto you the cold virus. But then of course something might happen to you, you might get hurt, for example, and in that case what we do is call our flight surgeons on the ground, we talk to them about what’s going on, and they will give us guidance."Cristoforetti's video conversation is part of a project aimed at inspiring young girls to start careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The initiative was organized by Inspiring Girls International, a charity which connects girls to international role models."Can you eat pizza on board?""Unfortunately, a proper pizza needs to be prepared in a proper oven and we don't have that on board. We have only an electric oven to heat up food bags. Some time ago though, we found a way to eat something similar to pizza which wasn't bad at all." Cristoforetti also has her own Barbie. In 2019, Mattel designed a Cristoforetti lookalike doll and put it on sale in 2021. The company donated some of the profits to the charity Women in Aerospace Europe.

  • NASA, SpaceX ready for Crew-5 launch to International Space Station

    NASA and SpaceX are on track for a crewed launch to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

  • NASA's DART asteroid impact test left a trail over 6,000 miles long

    Astronomers have captured an image showing that the trail from NASA's asteroid impact test is over 6,000 miles long.

  • This biomechanical art installation gets stabby to the beat of a rhododendron’s electrical noise

    Kinetic installation artist David Bowen has given a rhododendron agency in the awesomest way possible: with a really big knife and the power to wield it.

  • Everyone Could Win in this New Space Race

    Two years ago, the U.S. Space Force awarded roughly $1 billion in annual rocket launch "procurement" contracts to America's two biggest space companies, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). Now, the Space Force is gearing up to hand out even more money -- and it's time for investors to start betting who will win it. As SpaceNews reported last week, the Space Force is drawing up a request for proposals from defense contractors, and plans to award its next big contract (dubbed "Launch Procurement Phase 3") in 2024.

  • Study reveals why some ‘super-agers’ have sharp memories into their 80s

    Scientists hope understanding brains of ‘super-agers’ could lead to breakthroughs with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases

  • Bisexual Geneticist Wins Nobel Prize for Studies of Ancient Human DNA

    Svante Pääbo's research has helped scientists understand the differences between modern human DNA and those of human species that came before.

  • 3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

    Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for proving that tiny particles could retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon once doubted but now being explored for potential real-world applications such as encrypting information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for experiments proving the “totally crazy” field of quantum entanglements to be all too real. It all goes back to a feature of the universe that even baffled Albert Einstein and connects matter and light in a tangled, chaotic way.