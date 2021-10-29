U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Capital Advisors to Join The Colony Group

·3 min read

Transaction Marks Colony's Fourth Strategic Transaction in 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group ("Colony"), a national, award-winning financial advisory, wealth, and business management firm that manages over $13 billion in regulatory assets under management as of April 2021, announced an agreement for a strategic transaction with wealth management firm Capital Advisors, LLC ("Capital Advisors") based in Southborough, MA. Colony will have 19 offices nationally with over 300 team members upon closing the transaction, which is expected to occur later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

"We have known Gus for many years, and are delighted that he and his colleagues will join the Colony team," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of The Colony Group. "Colony will be strategically located in five offices across Massachusetts, making it even more convenient for high-net-worth families to access our wealth management and tax services."

Colony's presence in Massachusetts has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal, where it has frequently been named among the Largest Independent Investment Advisers in the area beginning in 2008.

Gus Gerulskis founded Capital Advisors in 2003 and has grown it over the years, together with his colleagues. "I have gotten to know Colony's deep bench of professionals over many years," shared Mr. Gerulskis, who will join Colony as a Senior Wealth Advisor." It was an easy decision for us to join Colony as we serve the increasingly complex needs of our clients, including those anticipating a business transition."

Colony and its team members have also received distinguished financial industry awards over many years, including from Barron's, both as a Top Independent Advisor from 2009 to 2017 and as a Barron's Top RIA Firm from 2018 to 2021. Colony is currently listed as the top advisory firm in Massachusetts on the latter list.

About The Colony Group, LLC
The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony.

Award and Recognition Disclosure

Barron's criteria: Top RIA Firm (2018-2021) – Barron's ranks independent advisory firms weighing dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisors and firms. The Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisor list included Colony's CEO for 2007 and 2009-2017, and the list criteria included an advisor's assets under management, contribution to the firm's revenues and profits, and quality of service.

Boston Business Journal criteria: Assets under management for Massachusetts-based advisers. The Boston Business Journal list included Colony for 2008-2010 and 2012-2021.

CONTACT:
Morgan McGinnis
Prosek Partners
mmcginnis@prosek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-advisors-to-join-the-colony-group-301412135.html

SOURCE The Colony Group

