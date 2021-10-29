Capital Advisors to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's New England Presence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 /Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Capital Advisors, LLC ("Capital Advisors"), a registered investment adviser based in Southborough, MA, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions.

Capital Advisors was founded in 2003 by Gus Gerulskis, who continues to lead the firm today. Capital Advisors serves high net worth clients through investment advice based on personalized client objectives, including time horizons, risk tolerances, and liquidity needs. Capital Advisors will help Colony increase its presence in New England through the addition of a tenured and like-minded team. Colony will offer Capital Advisor's clients enhanced support and access to a broader range of wealth management services. Mr. Gerulskis will join Colony as a Senior Wealth Advisor.

"We have had the pleasure of knowing Gus and his team for many years and are pleased to have them join The Colony Group. They have built a strong regional presence in the Southborough area through their deep client relationships," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "They share our vision for providing a world-class client experience, and we are confident that Colony will benefit from the addition of their expertise."

"We are delighted that the Capital Advisors team will be joining Colony, further building on our unparalleled track record of success in helping our partners accelerate their growth through mergers," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "The addition of Capital Advisors will enable Colony to expand its already impressive presence in the Massachusetts wealth management market. By developing regional scale in key wealth markets, Colony can leverage its business architecture and Focus' value-added capabilities to further enhance the client experience for firms like Capital Advisors."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by ColonyTM. For more information about Colony, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

