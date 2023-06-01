Capital Allocation Trends At Adval Tech Holding (VTX:ADVN) Aren't Ideal

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Adval Tech Holding (VTX:ADVN), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adval Tech Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0043 = CHF537k ÷ (CHF166m - CHF40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Adval Tech Holding has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adval Tech Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Adval Tech Holding Tell Us?

In terms of Adval Tech Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.7% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Adval Tech Holding to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Adval Tech Holding's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 41% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Adval Tech Holding that we think you should be aware of.

