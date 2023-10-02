Capital Allocation Trends At Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Advance Auto Parts, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$573m ÷ (US$12b - US$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Advance Auto Parts has an ROCE of 7.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Advance Auto Parts' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Advance Auto Parts' ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Advance Auto Parts, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However it looks like Advance Auto Parts might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Advance Auto Parts has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 41%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Advance Auto Parts is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 64% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Advance Auto Parts has the makings of a multi-bagger.

