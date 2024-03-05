Capital Allocation Trends At America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Aren't Ideal

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on America's Car-Mart is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = US$27m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, America's Car-Mart has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured America's Car-Mart's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for America's Car-Mart .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at America's Car-Mart doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, America's Car-Mart is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think America's Car-Mart has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for America's Car-Mart that we think you should be aware of.

