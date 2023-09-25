Capital Allocation Trends At Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Asbury Automotive Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$8.2b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Asbury Automotive Group has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Asbury Automotive Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Asbury Automotive Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Asbury Automotive Group has decreased its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Asbury Automotive Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Asbury Automotive Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 227% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know more about Asbury Automotive Group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

