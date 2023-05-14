Capital Allocation Trends At Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Balchem:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$143m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Balchem has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Balchem's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Balchem.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Balchem, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 9.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Balchem's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Balchem is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 37% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

