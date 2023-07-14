Capital Allocation Trends At bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Aren't Ideal

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on bet-at-home.com is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €6.0m ÷ (€63m - €22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, bet-at-home.com has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 3.8% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for bet-at-home.com's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how bet-at-home.com has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of returns that bet-at-home.com is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 44% five years ago but has since fallen to 15%. In addition to that, bet-at-home.com is now employing 54% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line On bet-at-home.com's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 93% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing bet-at-home.com we've found 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

