Capital Allocation Trends At Betamek Berhad (KLSE:BETA) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Betamek Berhad (KLSE:BETA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Betamek Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM28m ÷ (RM187m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Betamek Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto Components industry average of 7.3% it's much better.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Betamek Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Betamek Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Betamek Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last four years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Betamek Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Betamek Berhad. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 25% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Betamek Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

