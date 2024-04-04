Capital Allocation Trends At CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at CarMax (NYSE:KMX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CarMax, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$769m ÷ (US$27b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, CarMax has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured CarMax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CarMax for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CarMax Tell Us?

In terms of CarMax's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.1% from 6.7% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by CarMax's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Like most companies, CarMax does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

