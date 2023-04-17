Capital Allocation Trends At Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (KLSE:CHOOBEE) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (KLSE:CHOOBEE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = RM8.4m ÷ (RM659m - RM27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.9% over the last five years. However it looks like Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 16% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

