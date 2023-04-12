Capital Allocation Trends At Cicor Technologies (VTX:CICN) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Cicor Technologies (VTX:CICN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cicor Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = CHF12m ÷ (CHF367m - CHF103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Cicor Technologies has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 22%.

See our latest analysis for Cicor Technologies

roce

In the above chart we have measured Cicor Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cicor Technologies.

What Can We Tell From Cicor Technologies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Cicor Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.8%, but since then they've fallen to 4.6%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Cicor Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 16% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, Cicor Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here