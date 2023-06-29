Capital Allocation Trends At DEAG Deutsche Entertainment (HMSE:LOU) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment (HMSE:LOU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DEAG Deutsche Entertainment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = €3.3m ÷ (€263m - €182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, DEAG Deutsche Entertainment has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating DEAG Deutsche Entertainment's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at DEAG Deutsche Entertainment, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.1% from 20% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, DEAG Deutsche Entertainment has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 69% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for DEAG Deutsche Entertainment. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 2.5% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with DEAG Deutsche Entertainment and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

