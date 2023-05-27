Capital Allocation Trends At My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at My E.G. Services Berhad (KLSE:MYEG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for My E.G. Services Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM364m ÷ (RM2.5b - RM340m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, My E.G. Services Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for My E.G. Services Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering My E.G. Services Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From My E.G. Services Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at My E.G. Services Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 32% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that My E.G. Services Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 95% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with My E.G. Services Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

