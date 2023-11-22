Capital Allocation Trends At ECA Integrated Solution Berhad (KLSE:ECA) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think ECA Integrated Solution Berhad (KLSE:ECA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ECA Integrated Solution Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM12m ÷ (RM70m - RM6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, ECA Integrated Solution Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for ECA Integrated Solution Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ECA Integrated Solution Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ECA Integrated Solution Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ECA Integrated Solution Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ECA Integrated Solution Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 49% three years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

On a side note, ECA Integrated Solution Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 8.6% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On ECA Integrated Solution Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ECA Integrated Solution Berhad. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 22% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for ECA Integrated Solution Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.