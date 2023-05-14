Capital Allocation Trends At Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Aren't Ideal

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Equifax (NYSE:EFX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Equifax:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$962m ÷ (US$12b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Equifax has an ROCE of 9.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Equifax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Equifax here for free.

What Can We Tell From Equifax's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Equifax doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.8% from 12% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Equifax's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Equifax is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 87% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

