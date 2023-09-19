Capital Allocation Trends At Feintool International Holding (VTX:FTON) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Feintool International Holding (VTX:FTON) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Feintool International Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = CHF27m ÷ (CHF915m - CHF190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Feintool International Holding has an ROCE of 3.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Feintool International Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Feintool International Holding.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Feintool International Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 3.7%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Feintool International Holding in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. But since the stock has dived 70% in the last five years, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

Like most companies, Feintool International Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

