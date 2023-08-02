Capital Allocation Trends At Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Finsbury Food Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£18m ÷ (UK£256m - UK£84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Finsbury Food Group has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.2% generated by the Food industry.

View our latest analysis for Finsbury Food Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Finsbury Food Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Finsbury Food Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 16% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 46%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Finsbury Food Group conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Finsbury Food Group might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Finsbury Food Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 12% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Finsbury Food Group that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.